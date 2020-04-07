ALTAMONT – Altamont Living Museum is commemorating the Easter holiday this year by offering a special treat to area residents.
Altamont Living Museum Trustee Bruce Kessler said the museum, located in the former First Presbyterian Church of Altamont building, plans to illuminate two stained-glass windows on the east and north sides of the historic building. He said between Wednesday and Easter the windows are being lit each evening from 7 to 10 p.m.
“You don’t even have to get out of your car,” Kessler said. “Just drive by and enjoy the stained-glass windows with beautiful scenes of Jesus.”
The ALM building is located on the southwest corner at the intersection of South Main Street and Lincoln Avenue two blocks south of the triangle in downtown Altamont.
The Altamont Living Museum is a 501©3 non-for-profit organization. Donations can made to Altamont Living Museum, in care of Dr. Steve Bailey, Treasurer, P.O. Box 13, Altamont, IL 62411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.