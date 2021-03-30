ALTAMONT — The home of “The Little Ryman Auditorium” in Altamont is doing something special this Easter season.
Between now and Easter, the Altamont Living Museum is lighting up its windows in celebration of Easter. Bruce Kessler, museum trustee, encourages members of the community to drive by evenings before Easter to experience the glow of the stained-glass windows.
The ALM building was once a First Presbyterian Church and features two main stained-glass windows — one donated by the Faught family in memory of their daughter and another donated by the Wright family.
“We invite people to drive by and enjoy the beauty of our stained-glass windows,” Kessler said.
Kessler said the stained-glass windows will be lit every night before Easter until 11 p.m.
The building also features the original church pews that provide seating for the music and stage show venue dubbed “The Little Ryman Auditorium.”
Kessler said he and several others are fixing up the old church building so it can eventually get back to hosting a full audience.
Restoring the elevators and restrooms, along with several building maintenance projects, are only a few of the projects The Altamont Living Museum has been working on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We would like to get everything fixed up by the sesquicentennial,” Kessler said, referring to Altamont’s 150th celebration.
Musician and Sound Designer Elijah Doty of Beecher City has made upgrades to the sound system and stage area of the venue over the past several months.
The museum is located at 102 South Main St. in Altamont.
The Altamont Living Museum is a 501©3 nonprofit organization.
Donations can made to Altamont Living Museum, In care of P.O. Box 13, Altamont, IL 62411.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.