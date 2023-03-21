ALTAMONT — Altamont’s three mayoral hopefuls this week responded to questions from the city’s chamber of commerce during a forum at the municipal building, where residents gathered to listen as the candidates addressed a number of topics.
Monday’s forum was held just weeks ahead of the April 4 election. Scott Beal served as moderator.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe is not seeking reelection, but is running for the city council as a write-in candidate.
“There were several reasons why I chose not to run for mayor, the time commitment was one of them,” Rippetoe said.
Facing off in this year’s mayoral election are two city commissioners, Todd Slingerland and Dan Milleville, and Mike Bowman, a retired fire chief.
Candidates each had one minute to respond to each of the questions:
Why are you interested in the position, and what are your top three priorities if elected?
Milleville said that he feels like the two terms he’s spent serving as a commissioner on the city council have prepared him for the role of mayor.
“I feel like that would be the next step for me,” he said.
He also said he would be an active and readily available mayor if elected and would work to “eliminate the chaos in the council,” improve communication within the city’s government and put more time and effort into planning city projects.
“I’m going to be a full-time mayor, and there is so much potential in Altamont that we need to get our hands around,” he said.
Bowman said he wants to “make a difference” in the community and make Altamont a more appealing place to current residents as well as others looking to bring more business and opportunity to the city.
“I’ve watched it grow, I’ve watched it decrease,” he said. “And I think that as mayor, we can do some things to increase the ability to retain our citizens here and look to our future.”
Bowman also listed infrastructure as one of his top three priorities.
Slingerland said he is running for mayor because he has already served two terms as a city commissioner, but would still like to continue working for the city.
“The main reason I wanted to run for mayor is because I’m a firm and strong believer in term limits,” he said. “And the only thing to do would be to move up to mayor.”
Slingerland listed increased communication and more focused and in-depth planning as a priority, and he also said he would like to see Altamont as a proactive city, rather than a reactive city.
“By that, I mean we work towards eliminating problems before we have to do a knee jerk to fix it,” Slingerland said.
What is the most pressing problem facing the city and how would you address it?
Milleville identified infrastructure, and said completing the several ongoing infrastructure projects in the city would be a top priority for him in dealing with the problem.
“We have a lot of projects on the plate,” Milleville said. “We need to look at finishing those.”
Additionally, Milleville said the city should take a close look at its financial resources before starting another large project.
Bowman also said the need to improve Altamont’s infrastructure would be a top priority for him if elected mayor.
“We’re going to increase our infrastructure to accommodate building our community,” Bowman said.
“I don’t have a ton of inside information,” he added. “I’m hungry for that, and I would like to see where that will go.”
Slingerland said the biggest problem he has seen over his eight years on the council is the lack of teamwork and cooperation between the city’s various departments.
“Each time that one party is in dire need of help, everybody else seems to be too busy, but as soon as that other party needs help, at the drop of a hat the other people kick in,” he said. “I think that all falls back on leadership skills of people not wanting to work together that need to work together.”
He also said infrastructure would be a top priority.
How can Altamont support small business?
Bowman said he would work to keep in close contact with the small businesses in the community to ensure they have succession plans in place for the future.
Slingerland said he would help local small businesses by working with the state and federal government to provide them with incentives.
“Some young people may not know that those incentives are out there,” he said.
Slingerland also echoed Bowman’s comments regarding succession plans for small businesses.
“Where are we going to find those people to take over businesses like that, that is guaranteed to turn a profit?” Slingerland asked in reference to a local flower shop that closed.
Milleville said communicating with and understanding the needs of Altamont’s small businesses would be a priority for him.
“We need to be good communicators and make ourselves available so that we can answer any of their concerns and their issues or problems that they might be having moving forward,” he said.
What measures would you take to make housing more affordable?
Considering recent increases in the cost of construction, Milleville said he would try to educate anyone looking for housing about potential options to reduce the cost of building or repairing a home.
“I think we also need to get out there and let people know that we do have programs to help with some of that,” he said.
Bowman also said making the community aware of city programs and the Tax Increment Financing district would be a top priority for him if elected.
“We can’t go down and knock down the price of two-by-fours, that’s not going to happen,” he said. “But if we make people aware that they can operate within the TIF district and get some funds that way, take advantage of it.”
Slingerland said he would work to encourage people to purchase the vacant homes throughout the city.
“The city of Altamont has got a whole bunch of beautiful homes that are sitting empty, some homes that are in good shape that need some repairs done,” he said. “If we can entice people to come in and buy those houses, and like Mike and Dan have both said, we’ve got funds available for you to make these improvements.”
Candidates
Dan Milleville, 70, was born and raised in Altamont. He graduated from Altamont High School in 1970 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a degree in agriculture business and economics. He worked for several years in various positions within the agriculture business. He is now retired. Milleville is currently the commissioner of parks and cemeteries for the city and has also served as the commissioner of accounts and finance. He has also served as mayor pro tem in the absence of the mayor, and he’s a member of the Altamont-Effingham County Enterprise Zone Board.
Mike Bowman, 65, moved to Altamont in 1989 with his wife, Nancy. He served as the chief of the Altamont Fire Protection District for nearly 14 years. He currently works for The Equity in Effingham, but he also has a background in construction and home improvement as well as sales. He also previously served on the St. Peter City Council.
Todd Slingerland, 61, has lived in Altamont since moving to the city in 2004. He graduated from Altamont High School in 1980 and received a degree in animal science from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. He has served on the Altamont City Council eight years as the commissioner of public property. He currently works as a driver for Bales Unlimited, a charter bus service out of Shumway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.