BENTON – A U.S District judge sentenced an Effingham County man to 188 months in prison after he admitted guilt to two federal drug charges.
Tyler R. Schumacher, 37, of Altamont, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine.
“This hefty prison sentence is a nod to the efforts of law enforcement officers working to disband drug distribution rings in southeastern Illinois,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe. “I applaud the collaboration between departments to apprehend this criminal.”
According to court documents, Schumacher conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in Effingham County from 2019 until June 2022. On Feb. 22, 2022, law enforcement executed a search warrant on Schumacher’s Effingham County residence and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, money bands, an assortment of plastic bags and more than $5,000 in cash.
Following his prison sentence, Schumacher will serve five years of supervised release. In addition, he was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $200 in special assessments.
The investigation was conducted by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the Effingham City Police Department, and the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force. Assistance was also provided by the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office.
