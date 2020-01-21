EFFINGHAM — An Altamont man pleaded not guilty to battery and trespassing charges Tuesday.
Ronald W. Junior, 46, is charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 felony, and criminal trespass to a residence while persons were present, a Class 4 felony.
Judge Allan Lolie on Tuesday advised Junior that a grand jury recently returned a bill of indictment, indicating there may be sufficient evidence in the case to bring it to trial.
Authorities allege that on Jan. 13 Junior went to the Altamont city building and threatened city employees, telling them they would all “go to hell.” When officers arrived on scene, Junior allegedly threatened to fist-fight the officers.
Police discovered Junior on that same day had also allegedly went to his neighbor’s trailer, broke a window and tried to grab the neighbor through the window. Junior then went to another neighbor’s trailer, entered the residence without permission and threatened to kill the two occupants of the trailer.
Once in custody, Junior allegedly pulled a correction officer’s hair.
Junior remains in custody at the Effingham County Jail on $35,000 bond, of which he would need to pay 10 percent, or $3,500, to obtain his release. Bond conditions include no contact with the neighbors or their residences.
Junior is next in court Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. for a second-look bond hearing.
