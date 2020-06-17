EFFINGHAM — An Altamont man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a peace officer and was sentenced to probation.
Ronald W. Junior, 46, this week pleaded guilty to the Class 2 felony. One count of criminal trespass to a residence while people were present, a Class 4 felony, was dismissed and so were two pending 2019 traffic matters.
Junior will serve 24 months of probation and is to abstain from the use of alcohol and illegal drugs.
Public Defender Scott Schmidt requested that marijuana not be included in the list of things Junior must abstain from, because its recereational and medical use is now legal in Illinois. Judge Allan Lolie noted that alcohol is also legal, but agreed with Schmidt's request.
Junior is subject to random drug testing and is to attend counseling if required by probation. He is to receive a mental health evaluation and take any prescribed medications.
Junior must write a letter of apology to the corrections officer he battered.
Authorities say that in January Junior threatened city employees at the Altamont city building, telling them they would all “go to hell.” When officers arrived on scene, Junior threatened to fist-fight them, prosecutors said.
Authorities said that Junior on that same day went to his neighbor’s trailer, broke a window and tried to grab the neighbor through the window. Junior then went to another neighbor’s trailer, entered the residence without permission and threatened to kill the two occupants of the trailer, police say.
Once in custody, authorities say Junior pulled a correction officer’s hair, which resulted in the charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer.
Junior can have no contact with the residences he entered and their occupants.
Junior's previously posted bond will apply to his fees and fines from the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.