An Altamont man was injured Saturday night after he struck a tree in Effingham, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Donald T. Bush, 31, was traveling northeast on Lakeview Drive at Misty Lane near Lake Sara at 10:47 p.m. in a 2004 Lincoln passenger car when he lost control of the vehicle.
Bush then swerved off the roadway to the right, struck a tree and the vehicle came to a rest on the east side of the roadway in a ditch. Authorities said Bush left the scene but was later located.
After Bush was located by authorities, he was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries. Two female juvenile passengers were not injured.
Authorities said Bush was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing/resisting a peace officer, endangering the life of a child, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, failure to report a crash, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and illegal transportation of alcohol.
