ALTAMONT — An Altamont man was injured Monday afternoon during a shed fire.
Altamont Fire Protection District Chief Jon Becker said Ryan Lemke was taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital by Abbott Ambulance after suffering injuries from removing propane tanks from a burning shed at 5 North Saint Clair Street. He said members of the Altamont Fire Protection District were called to the scene of the fire at 12:43 p.m.
Becker said Lemke was burning to the east of the shed when the fire went out of control and caught the shed on fire. Lemke then entered the burning shed and removed two propane tanks to avoid an explosion. When Becker arrived on scene, he said the shed was fully engulfed.
“There was heavy black smoke rolling and heavy flames showing out of all sides,” he said.
Becker said his first challenge at the scene was to put out a fire starting on the northeast edge of the house before fighting the shed fire, which he could see was a total loss. Once flames on the external part of the house were doused, Becker said he concentrated on the shed.
Becker said the shed was a total loss and radiant heat caused several panels to melt on a vinyl fence behind the house as well as siding on the southeast portion of the home to the north of the shed.
