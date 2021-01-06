A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate-70 in Effingham County sent an Altamont man to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.
Andrew D. Meyers, 37, was transported by ambulance to a hospital following the 4:35 p.m. crash at milepost 91.5 west of Effingham, police said.
Police said Damon A. Mclendon, 18, of O’Fallon, was eastbound in a 2012 Audi A5, directly in front of Meyers' 2014 Toyota Camry. Mclendon changed to the right lane to pass a vehicle when his vehicle blew a rear passenger-side tire, lost control, and spun into the path of Meyers.
Both occupants of the Audi refused medical attention.
