An Altamont man was injured in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday in Bishop Township.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported James C. Starner, 63, was driving a white 2006 GMC north on 2000 Street, 1.8 miles south of 900th Avenue, when the vehicle got into gravel on the east side of the roadway and started to veer off the roadway. Starner attempted to correct the vehicle. The vehicle then ran through a small ditch and struck a tree line. The accident occurred at 8:02 a.m.
Starner was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
