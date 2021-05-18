An Altamont man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Mason Township Monday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported a red 1998 Chevrolet truck driven by Morris D. Wharton, 80, of Mason, was at the intersection of 750th Street and 300th Avenue. Wharton began to proceed north through the intersection and, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, struck a blue 2005 Ford truck driven by Mark E. Bushue, 57, of Altamont, that was traveling west on 300th Avenue. Wharton's truck continued into a ditch. Bushue's truck continued through the ditch and landed in a field on the northwest corner. The accident occurred at 4:53 p.m.
Bushue was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
Wharton was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.