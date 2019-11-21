An Altamont man was injured Thursday after the vehicle he was driving struck a deer, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Andy Voelker, 52, was traveling northbound on Rt. 128 near County Rd. 1425 North five miles south of Beecher City in a 2010 Ford F-250 at 6:35 a.m.
A deer then ran into the roadway, causing Voelker to strike the animal. Voelker’s vehicle spun around to the right and hit an embankment, coming to a rest facing westbound in the roadway.
Authorities said Voelker was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.
