ALTAMONT — A rural Altamont man is honoring the armed forces with a massive military collection — even though he didn’t get the opportunity to serve.
“I started this after my father passed away. He was in World War II,” Linden Alwardt said. “I lost my father and found this Jeep. I started restoring it and that was my first vehicle, and things just grew from there.”
Alwardt has 25 vehicles that are part of his collection along with military gear, a tent from World War II, uniforms, machine gun nest, field power generators and an Army trainee transport “Cattle Truck” to a military firetruck. He also has an area on his property he calls the “bone yard” with vehicles that he plans to either restore or use for parts to make a restoration.
Alwardt said having the collection allows him to honor the military along with his father and late brother, Loren Alwardt, who served in Vietnam. Both served in the U.S. Army.
Although Alwardt did not serve, he did get the military physical exam to be eligible for the draft after his brother returned from Vietnam.
“I came along right at the end of the draft,” Alwardt said. “A week or so before I was drafted, the draft was called off.”
Most of the vehicles in his display are from the Army and Marine Corps. However, his memorabilia display covers many branches of the military.
“We’re not prejudice of one service over the other,” Alwardt said. “Basically, we are a reenactment unit.”
Alwardt participates in World War II reenactments. His vehicles are also used in parades, for display at American Legions, special events, and a few units were put on display at Midland States Bank corporate headquarters on Veterans Day.
Over the Fourth of July weekend, Alwardt hosted a three-day event at his home in rural Altamont. He usually holds the three-day event annually every Memorial Day weekend. However, this year it was rescheduled for the Fourth of July weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not about me,” Alwardt said. “It’s about supporting our veterans. That’s what it’s all about.”
“In today’s world we need more support like this,” he added.
“Our goal is to educate the young people,” Alwardt said. “Also to educate older people and bring back memories.”
The first military vehicle Alwardt purchased was a 1948 World War II Army Jeep. “Convoy Follows” are the words mounted to the front bumper of the Army green Jeep.
“He’s my buddy,” Alwardt said. “He’s the one that leads parades.”
Alwardt purchased a 1952 Dodge U.S. Army ambulance from someone in Casey and owns an early 1940s military half-track with a 50-caliber gun. A half-track is a military vehicle considered to be a rough-terrain vehicle that has regular tires in the front and tracks in back.
“They were called the ‘widow-makers’ back in the day because they were an easy target,” Alwardt said. “They didn’t run fast and they didn’t maneuver very fast. They don’t steer very well.”
Alwardt said when he was restoring his half-track he visited the Indiana Military Museum in Vincennes, Indiana, to take measurements of two half-tracks they had on display.
The vehicle restoration continues with a little help from his friends, Don Huskey of Sigel, who takes care of public relations; John Blake of Sigel, who deals in smaller memorabilia; Adam Beccue of Altamont; and Bobby Bugger of Effingham.
“We’ve got four vehicles in the process of being restored right now,” Alwardt said.
They are a 1942 Studebaker Weasel, a 1944 Dodge WC62 6X6 cargo truck, a rare World War II-era Burma Jeep that is one of 15,000 built and another Jeep in the process of restoration.
“The government liquidates a lot of these things as surplus,” Alwardt said.
However, not all of his military memorabilia and vehicles come from surplus. Once people found out he was collecting, Alwardt said they would offer him the opportunity to purchase a vehicle knowing that he would take care of it.
“I’m always looking for new old stuff and looking for unique things like the half-track and firetruck. We’re looking for more of the odd stuff right now,” said Alwardt.
“That half-track draws a lot of attention,” he added.
For more information about Linden Alwardt’s collection, contact him at lalwardt@outlook.com or 618-402-5889.
