On Jan. 5 at approximately 12:35 p.m., the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor.
Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, 63, of Altamont. Weber has resided at the motel for approximately five years. Next of kin were notified by the Coroner’s office.
Preliminary investigation revealed there was no trauma or injury to the body and it appears to be a natural death.
Thomas Weber was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital morgue by the Coroner’s Office and medical records were requested.
The investigation continues by the Coroner's Office and the Altamont Police Department.
