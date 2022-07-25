On July 24 at approximately 10:30 a.m., the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Rural Med EMS responded to 403 S. Third St. in Altamont in reference to an unresponsive male. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in the garage. The male was identified as Jakeb R. Smith, 29, who lived at that residence.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s detectives also responded to the scene. Toxicology samples were taken and medical records were requested. Information was gathered from family and friends to assist in the investigation, which is ongoing.
