Todd Slingerland of Altamont has been driving a charter bus for Eastern Illinois University since 2016. Over the years he has grown protective of the passengers he transports safely to and from athletic competitions and other events.
That instinct kicked into overdrive a year ago as he drove the university's swim team home from a meet in South Dakota. Crossing the state line into Illinois in East Moline on Feb. 24, 2019, Slingerland pulled into a rest area along Interstate-80.
About 10 minutes later, one of the swimmers, who is black, was face-down in the snow, detained by screaming cops, Slingerland said.
“I knew I had to get him out of there before something stupid happened,” Slingerland said.
Slingerland, a member of the Altamont city council, said a sheriff's deputy from one vehicle had the swimmer covered while another deputy advanced, carrying a shotgun and racking in a shell.
“He screamed at Jaylan get down on the (expletive) ground before I blow your (expletive) head off,” Slingerland said. “I was only two steps from him when he said that.”
The Associated Press reported that Jaylan Butler, who was then 19, is suing six officers for false arrest, excessive detention and use of force, according to a federal lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois filed last month in a district court. The case is still pending.
“My dad taught me at a young age what to do when you are stopped by police officers – stop instantly, put your hands up, drop anything you are holding, and drop to your knees,” Butler, now 20, told The Dispatch-Rock Island Argus. “I hoped I would never have to use this advice in my life, but all that changed in seconds.”
If the incident shook Butler, it remains vividly etched in Slingerland's mind.
Slingerland recalled that as he crossed the Mississippi River from Iowa into Illinois, he saw several police cars below the bridge at the first Illinois exit. He thought maybe there was an accident or something, and didn't really think too much about as he reached the rest area about a mile later.
“Jaylan gets off the bus and a couple of other guys get off the bus,” Slingerland said. “I think it's around 18 degrees out. It was definitely cold out.”
He said the bus had been at the rest area for approximately 5-10 minutes and some of the swim team were outside of the bus playing on a snow bank. Some of the kids started heading back to the bus and Butler turned around and was trying to take a selfie photo next to a sign.
“I was sitting in the driver's seat and all of a sudden I see two cars screaming into the rest area,” Slingerland said. “There is a 90 degree turn to get to the rest area.”
“When I turned and looked, I saw the door fly open and it said 'Sheriff,'” Slingerland said. “I said, oh (expletive) to the coach and jumped off the bus.”
Slingerland said the two deputies confronting Butler were dressed in S.W.A.T. uniforms.
Slingerland said a second set of police cars drove up and got out of their cars each from two different cities and he ran up to them asking them what they were doing with his passenger.
“I asked them, 'Why are you messing with my passenger?'” Slingerland said. “The kid you've got on the ground is my passenger. What are you doing and why are you doing this?”
He said the officers in the second car yelled at the sheriff's deputies on the scene that the suspect was not who they were looking for. Slingerland said one of the officers told him there was an active shooting situation going on.
“And I told the officers, 'There is something active going on here that is definitely wrong and needs to be corrected,'” Slingerland said. “'Because you guys are still harassing this kid for no reason.'”
Slingerland said the first two officers continued to hold Butler handcuffed, with his head planted face down in a snow bank, and one kneeling on his back. He said he went to Butler and told him he would be fine. Slingerland bumped into the deputy with the shotgun who was moving in at the same time. He said the police officer he bumped into told him not to touch him and Slingerland responded that he had no intention of touching him.
“My job is to get my passengers from Point A to Point B safely,” Slingerland said. “In a safe haven, I thought I could let my guard down. But evidently I was wrong.”
“They (police) started screaming, 'He's resisting arrest, he's resisting arrest!'” Slingerland said. “I asked the officers, 'How could he be resisting arrest when he hadn't done anything wrong?'”
Slingerland said when the deputies got Butler off the ground, he went back to the bus to get the team coach to have her talk to the police. He said after she got off the bus, he realized the coach didn't have a coat so he went back to the bus. He said Butler was taken to one of the two city police cars, still handcuffed.
When he returned with the coach's coat, Slingerland said the two deputies that were first to arrive a the scene were gone. Slingerland said the city officer released Butler, and Slingerland escorted him to the the bus so he could get his identification to show police.
Slingerland said one of the city police officers came up to him and said their was an active shooter and they thought that Jaylan fit the description.
“Their words were, they thought that the bus was being held hostage,” Slingerland said. “I look at him and said, 'You have got to be kidding me.' You think I'm going to be held hostage by one person?'”
Slingerland told the officer that with more than 30 people on the bus with cellphones, at least one would call police if they were being held hostage.
The officers involved were part of the Hampton Police Department, the East Moline Police Department, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, according to the ACLU lawsuit.
After Butler had been released and his bus was on the road, Slingerland got off the bus 30 miles from the rest area after being met by a relief driver.
Slingerland's adrenaline was still flowing. He said he drove all the way home, arriving in Altamont around 3 a.m.. However, he did get to sleep until around 6 a.m.
