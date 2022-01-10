Effingham Police Department assisted Neoga Police Department and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in apprehending an Altamont man on Saturday after he allegedly attempted to strike a Cumberland County deputy with his vehicle before fleeing to Effingham.
At approximately 11:19 p.m., Effingham city officers were called to assist in apprehending Randal E. Dye, 44, as he drove into Effingham. Effingham officers monitored the vehicle at a safe distance as Dye drove throughout the city.
During the course of travel, Dye’s vehicle struck and damaged a trash can at 503 W. Jefferson owned by Midtown Fuels. Dye’s vehicle also drove through Bliss Park, 900 S. Park, striking and damaging a picnic table, bench, tree and two street signs, all owned by the City of Effingham. The vehicle then drove through a chain-link fence at 211 W. Douglas, Southside Elementary School, and crashed through various pieces of playground equipment before driving through another fence to exit the school property.
Dye’s vehicle ultimately came to a stop after striking and damaging a fuel pump at Casey’s General Store at 1101 S. Banker. Dye was taken into custody by Neoga Police Department after he was assisted in exiting the vehicle by Effingham city officers.
Dye sustained injuries from one or more of the accidents and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing by Effingham city police and charges are expected to be filed in Effingham County in this case after a complete review by the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.