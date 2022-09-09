Sean A. Curtiss, 42, Altamont, has been charged with attempted murder in Edwards County, according to online court records at judici.com.
Curtiss was originally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Aug. 21, with a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 13. At that time, bail was set at $50,000, with 10 percent, or $5,000, applying.
Amended charges were filed on Sept. 2 to include attempted murder with intent to kill or injure, a Class-X felony, aggravated battery/discharging a firearm, a Class X felony, aggravated discharge of a weapon in the direction of an occupied vehicle, a Class 1 felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class 2 felony.
The amend bail amount was set for Curtiss at $1 million, with 10 percent, or $100,000, applying.
The preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for Sept. 16 at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.