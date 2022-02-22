An Altamont man is in custody on multiple felony drug charges after a search warrant was served at his residence.
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, officers from the Effingham City/County SRT team executed a search warrant at 6245 East 825th Ave. in rural Altamont. Suspected methamphetamine and cocaine were located inside the residence, along with two firearms. Tyler R. Schumacher, 36, was taken into custody without incident.
Schumacher is being held in the Effingham County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver over 15 grams of methamphetamine, a Class X felony; manufacture or delivery of over 15 grams of cocaine, a Class X felony; armed violence, a Class X felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; and obstructing justice.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Effingham Police Department and the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.
“This is another instance where officers from the Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Effingham Police Department and Illinois State Police worked together for the benefit of the whole community,” said Sheriff Paul Kuhns.
