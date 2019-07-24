Altamont man arrested for home invasion

An Altamont man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a home invasion, according to the Effingham Police Department.
Authorities said Jesse S. Tucker, 24, was arrested on a charge of home invasion, a Class X felony, which is punishable by six to 30 years in prison. It's alleged that on July 19, Tucker forced his way into a residence in the Lakewood Manor Mobile Home Park in Effingham.
Police said Tucker threw items inside the home and damaged property and then struck the resident, who was injured but did not seek medical treatment.
Authorities said Tucker and the occupant had formerly been involved in a relationship.
The Effingham Police Department was assisted by the Altamont Police Department. The Effingham Police Department encourages the community to call the department immediately to report suspicious activity.
