An Altamont man was airlifted from an accident in Summit Township Saturday.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported Zachary R. Beccue, 23, was driving a red 1997 Ford F-150 westbound on 1600th Ave. approximately a half mile west of 800th Street when Beccue exited the roadway to the right before overcorrecting. The truck then came back across both lanes of traffic before exiting the roadway to the left. It struck a ditch and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its passenger side, facing southeast in a cut soybean field. The accident occurred at 6:40 p.m.
Beccue was ejected and landed 8 feet in front of the truck. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to deputies. Beccue was airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with incapacitating injuries.
Beccue was charged with improper lane usage. The accident is still under investigation.
