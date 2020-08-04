ALTAMONT — Altamont Lutheran Interparish School will have shortened school days to accommodate for remote learners as part of its back-to-school plan.
When students return Aug. 13, they will have their temperatures checked and use sanitizer as they enter the building on a daily basis. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. and classes will start at 8 a.m. They will be dismissed at 2:05 p.m. Previously, the school day was from 8:10 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. The school teaches grades kindergarten through eighth.
Students will be required to wear their own masks. However, a disposable mask will be provided for anyone who doesn’t have one upon arriving at school.
To ensure social distancing is adhered to, visual reminders will be posted throughout school buildings and visuals will be designated (signs, tape, etc.) as indicators of safe distances in areas where students congregate or line up (e.g., arrival and departure, lunchroom lines, hallways, recess lines, libraries, cafeterias).
Each student in grades kindergarten through fourth will remain with their individual classroom teacher to the extent possible and will have longer recess times as much as possible. The recess and P.E. teacher will come to the students’ classroom and lead them to their class location.
After class, students will be led back to their homeroom by the recess or P.E. teacher to maintain a minimal number of students in the hallway and multiple classes in the hallway at the same time. ALIS passing periods for middle school students, grades 5-8, will be staggered, as will their assigned locker, in order to provide for social distancing.
Buses will include no more than 50 students. Student dismissal times at the end of the day will be staggered to reduce contact and provide for social distancing.
For families who choose remote learning, internet will be made available to those without access.
The school is requiring staff and students with any COVID-19 symptoms not to return to school for 10 days. Staff and students who are exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 14 days and should be tested. Students and staff who have had contact with someone who is positive for COVID-19 must follow the IDPH guidelines for self-monitoring and self-quarantine.
