ALTAMONT – A torrential downpour early Saturday morning didn’t stop members of Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 from hosting their first fundraising breakfast of 2020 at their headquarters in downtown Altamont.
“We have breakfast several times a year. We have soup suppers several times a year and the rest of the time we spend on barbecues,” Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 Post Commander and Finance Officer Gary M. White said.
“We won’t be cooking out until at least May,” Post 512 Chaplin and Adjutant Ralph W. Rounds II added. Rounds is also The American Legion Department of Illinois state chaplin.
Proceeds from the breakfast go to the Altamont Legion organization.
“It benefits our cause and helps support all post activities,” White said.
One of the activities the members participate in is a program called “Gifts to the Yanks Who Gave.”
“The purpose of the program is to make sure veterans in the hospital or the nursing homes get a Christmas gift,” Rounds said. “It’s all based on donations.”
The American Legion Department of Illinois started the annual program in 1944.
Rounds said the gifts are purchased solely through donations and all arms of Legion Post 512 take part in the program, including the Altamont Post, Post Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion.
“We want to make sure they are still remembered,” White said.
Another project the Altamont Legion donates to is called The Haven between Marion and Carbondale on Crab Orchard Lake. The Haven is a day lodge, or rehabilitation and relaxation center for veterans and their families, including veterans in the Marion VA Medical Center. Rounds said The Haven is managed by American Legion Department of Illinois region 5 that includes Madison, Bond, Fayette, Effingham, Jasper and Crawford counties and all counties south.
The post also supports an annual Constitutional speech contest called High School Oratorical Scholarship Program, for which high school students can use their speech skills to earn college scholarships. The winner of the state-level contest can move on to the national competition in Indianapolis to compete with high school state winners from around the United States.
White said one activity the post does every year is put flags on veterans' graves for Memorial Day.
The post also conducts a dignified flag disposal ceremony. White said they dispose on average 300-400 flags every year. Qualifying flags disposed of at their ceremonies are U.S., state, armed forces and POW-MIA.
Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 is unique because it is a fairly young American Legion Post.
“There was a Grobengieser-Fischer Post before us, but they disbanded,” White said.
The original Altamont American Legion Post closed its doors in 2005, leaving Altamont without an American Legion organization until it reopened as a new officially chartered organization in 2012.
“To take on the Grobengieser-Fischer name, we had to have permission from their next of kin,” White said. “Rather than becoming the Altamont American Legion, we went with the Grobengieser-Fischer name.”
The Post namesakes Frank Grobengieser was the first World War I casualty from Altamont while Paul Fischer was the first World War II veteran casualty from Altamont.
American Legion membership across the country was always determined by service in an active war era, whether it was World War II, Korean or Vietnam. Members were required to serve in the military within a designated time period.
Legion membership across the country dropped when there were no wars or conflicts between the Vietnam Era in 1975 and conflicts in the Middle East in the early 1990s. Meaning, veterans who served in the armed forces from mid-1975 until the early '90s were not eligible to be American Legion members.
In July 2019, President Donald Trump signed the Legion Act allowing The American Legion to accept all veterans honorably discharged since 1941.
“If a person has served in the armed forces and has an honorable discharge, they are now eligible to join The American Legion,” Rounds said.
