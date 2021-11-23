ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont City Council will choose three street names for the city's new South Point Subdivision from submissions by local grade school students.
Council members were given a list of names by Altamont Grade School and Altamont Lutheran Interparish School students. The council plans to name the streets during its next meeting.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe opened the naming opportunity to any grade; however, he didn't receive any responses from the high school. When he sent a letter to each school requesting name ideas he suggested the B&O Railroad should be part of it, along with the name of the new subdivision, South Point.
“We got some good ones. Some of them are shared by multiple classes,” he said.
Some of the potential names include B&O Point Road, Corn Street, Soybean Street, Illinois Street, Locomotive Street, Indian Railway, Tribe Drive, Broadhead Road, On Track Street, Indian Lane, Indian Avenue, Rudolph Road and Snowflake Street. He said he also received suggestions of Rockets Road, Charles Wright Boulevard, Threshermans Avenue and Wildcat Way.
“Some of the teachers were very grateful we were involving the grade school kids in the community,” Rippetoe said. “Teachers made it a class project and did a writing assignment on it, so it sounds like they had a lot of fun with it.”
In another matter, council members considered expanding the animal control ordinance, which only covers cats and dogs, to include a wide range of animals being kept in the city limits.
“This amendment expands it to any other livestock,” Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen said. “If the animals are already in the city limits, they will be exempt. If the animals are removed from the property for more than 12 months, they cannot bring them back and can't let them run loose.”
The ordinance would not allow a person to keep within the city limits live chickens, turkey, goose, duck or any other poultry or byproduct bird, goat, sheep, swine, cattle, horse or any type of hoof stock or any kind of farm animal whether a pygmy or miniature.
The revised code would also prohibit the ownership of any lion, tiger, leopard, ocelot, jaguar, cheetah, margay, mountain lion, lynx, bobcat, jaguarundi, bear, hyena, wolf, wolf-hybrid, poisonous reptile or non-domesticated animal.
The ordinance would not apply to animals being maintained by the humane society, veterinary hospital or educational institution.
Anyone violating the ordinance could be guilty of a Class A misdemeanor with a fine of between $100 and $750.
Council members voted unanimously to approve the revisions to the animal control ordinance.
In other action, the council voted to add the definition of a "shouse" to the zoning code as a special use in a SR-2 residential district.
“We've had several requests for a shouse,” Stephen said. “A shouse can come in many shapes and sizes.”
She said if anyone wants to build a shouse they will have to come before the zoning board for consideration before coming to the city council for approval.
A shouse as defined by the new ordinance is as follows:
“Shouse — a personal workshop and/or storage connected to a house or living quarters, outwardly resembling a shed with a roll-formed steel-sheet exterior. The house/living quarters should be a primary residence.”
Meanwhile, a recent transformer replacement in the city spurred an amendment to the fiscal year 2022 appropriation. Council members voted unanimously to amend the appropriation.
Rippetoe announced the estimated tax levy to be $256,500 and the council approved the usage of Gilbert Park parking lot for visitors to the Immanuel Lutheran Youth live nativity scene. The actual live nativity will be on Kull property.
During commissioner reports:
- Commissioner Todd Slingerland said all property owners have signed off and now can proceed with construction of the south sewer lift station.
- Commissioner Dan Milleville said the captured mole count at Gilbert Park is still increasing. He said to date a total of 11 moles have been trapped. “And we're still trapping. We are trying to stay on this the best we can,” Milleville said. “The grass on ball diamond D looks real good.” Milleville said they would keep trapping moles until the ground freezes then continue the battle again in spring.
- Commissioner Tayler Polk reported leaf pickup has started and will continue next week.
