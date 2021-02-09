ALTAMONT — The Altamont Unit 10 school board hired a new superintendent this week, David Martin of Nashville, Tennessee. He starts May 1 with a contract through June 30, 2024.
Martin will replace Interim Superintendent Jim Littleford, who took over after the board accepted the resignation of Steven Mayerhofer on Jan. 11. The board decided in October not to renew Mayerhofer’s three-year contract, which was to have ended on June 30.
Martin is currently Superintendent of Schools at Tennessee School for the Blind of Nashville, Tennessee. He was previously an assistant principal and principal for the Department of Defense Education Activity, serving in Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Ft. Knox, Kentucky; and Naples, Italy, at a U.S. Navy Installation and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) base.
“I’m really looking forward to being a part of the community,” Martin said.
“I am a people person and I definitely love getting to meet folks. Ultimately, I want to make sure that we are creating a school district that is reflective of the community values and that is going to enhance not only Altamont, but the entire region,” Martin said.
He said even though his official start date is May 1, he plans to arrive early in order to get a feel for the community.
“My first thing is just to get out there and talk to people. I want to get a good sense of their points of pride for the school district and where they see opportunities for improvement,” Martin said. “I really think it is important to involve the voice of the community in the school system.”
Martin also looks forward to getting involved with local organizations and being more visible in the community, as well as the school district.
“I am a Lions Club member and I hear there is an active chapter here. They do a lot of great work and I definitely want to be involved with that,” Martin said. “I would also like to network with the local Chamber of Commerce to seek out opportunities for our kids with work-based learning.”
Martin said the main reason he wanted to come to Altamont is to get involved with the community. He said Nashville is a much larger town where he can’t be a part of the community like he could in a smaller town.
Martin is a Springfield, Tennessee, native and 1996 graduate of Springfield High School, has a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee State University of Nashville, a master’s degree from National Louis University of Chicago, an Educational Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction at Lincoln Memorial University of Harrogate, Tennessee, and EdD from Liberty University of Lynchburg, Virginia.
Meanwhile, school board members accepted two resignations Monday night. One from Suzanne Jackson, paraprofessional at Altamont Grade School, and Agricultural Educator and FFA Adviser Stephanie Thoms.
“I think we need to express our gratitude to Stephanie for how she has built the program and the milestones we have hit as a nationally recognized FFA chapter and very successful in her three years she has been here,” said School Board President Shelly Kuhns.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a senior class trip destination change from Washington, D.C., to Orlando, Florida, due to COVID-19 considerations.
• Approved Altamont Grade School roofing project specifications and drawings. Prebid opening is scheduled for Feb. 18 and bid opening at the unit office on Feb. 25.
• Approved a commencement date for Altamont Community High School of May 15.
• Approved the early high school graduation of Keydra Teets.
• Approved Altamont Grade School volunteer volleyball coaches: Lanie Tedrick, Tracy Grunloh and Brittany Hites.
• Approved Altamont Grade School volunteer track coaches: Justin Osteen and Clint Reardon.
