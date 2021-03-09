ALTAMONT — Altamont Community High School will have a new Future Farmers of America adviser starting in the fall.
The Unit 10 school board voted unanimously to hire Alex Walden as agricultural instructor and FFA adviser starting the 2021-22 school year.
Walden will replace Stephanie Thoms, who has been with the school district the past three years as agricultural educator and FFA adviser. Thoms remains in her position through the end of the school year.
“One thing I would add as a part of discussion is to offer a sincere thank you to Mrs. Stephanie Thoms, our current agriculture teacher and FFA adviser. She has done a tremendous job and we are sadly going to be missing her as she and her family moves to a new job,” Board President Kerry Wolff said.
“We are excited about our new hire who is coming to take her place,” Wolff said.
Walden is a 2017 graduate of Stewardson-Strasburg High School. While attending high school, he was very active in the Ag department and high school FFA chapter. He served as Section 20 FFA president while active in his high school chapter.
After graduating from high school, Walden went to Kaskaskia College on a dairy judging scholarship and graduated with an associate degree in May 2019. He then transferred to the University of Illinois, where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communications with a concentration in Education. He completed internships with the Illinois Association FFA and University of Illinois Extension. He will receive his degree from the University of Illinois in May of this year.
“I have done a variety of pre-service teaching and observation experiences in high schools across the state and have been student teaching this semester with Maroa-Forsyth High School,” Walden said.
"Mr. Walden has been a breath of fresh air for our program, and made curriculum both challenging and interesting for my department," said Cassie Crouch, the ag teacher and FFA adviser at Maroa-Forsyth High School. "Focused, driven and motivated as a teacher, Mr. Walden will provide opportunities for his own students at Altamont High School, which will establish a culture of success. FFA is a true passion that allows Mr. Walden's students the ability to challenge themselves personally while preparing for successful careers in agriculture."
"Mr. Walden has been a student teacher who is exciting to come to class for, and encouraged me to step outside my comfort zone and try new CDEs (Career Development Events) in FFA," said Luke Aubry, a sophomore at Maroa-Forsyth.
Meanwhile, board members accepted a bid from Kehrer Bros. West Roofing of Albers for $89,650 for roofing the Altamont Grade School gymnasium, plus an extra $6,000 for a steel roof ladder for a total of $95,650. There were five bids, with Lakeside Roofing of Collinsville having the second lowest bid – $106,748, including the steel roof ladder.
The final three bidders, with total amount including the ladder, were Top Quality of Mt. Zion, $106,800; Advanced Commercial Roofing of Tinley Park, $124,650; and Mid-State Roofing of Beecher City, $127,086.88.
Unit Maintenance Director Alan Whitt said there are two existing straight up and down stationary ladders that access the roof in the gym area. He said to get to the gym roof someone would need to carry a ladder up the stationary ladder to get to the roof. There is a gap between the roof and the top of the gym roof of another 5 to 6 feet.
Whitt said the extra expense of $6,000 would take care of a safety issue of getting a ladder from ground level to the roof on one of two existing metal ladders.
“It's important to get the proper safety equipment up there,” Wolff said.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved an amendment to the 2020-21 school calendar making the last day of school May 21 to make up for days lost due to snow days.
• Approved fees for the 2021-22 school year. There is no increase in fees from last year.
• Approved an increase is sports officials pay. The district is adding $620 to their total annual sports officials pay at AGS and $1,165 more at ACHS.
• Approved salaries for certified and non-certified personnel.
• Approved the installation of a new water meter to support a new irrigation system purchased by the Altamont Sports Boosters for the high school baseball diamond.
