ALTAMONT — An Altamont group told the city council this week it wants to take over the care of four baseball diamonds at Gilbert Park.
The city owns the park, so the council must approve the proposal of Altamont Youth FIELDS (Facility Improvements to Enhance Learning and Development through Sports).
The group is seeking approval from the IRS to become a tax-exempt 501© nonprofit organization, which would allow it to raise and allocate funds to the Gilbert Park ball fields. The group began exploring funding last week by appearing before an Effingham County Board committee that is distributing federal COVID relief funds.
Effingham County received $6.6 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which offsets losses caused by COVID to local and state governments.
Dane Milleville represented the group before the county committee and the Altamont City Council.
“Gilbert Park, as many of you probably know, has been a staple of our community since 1975 and it’s used for sports from ages 4 through 18,” Milleville told the county committee. “Each year we get thousands of people who go to the park and unfortunately it has fallen into a little bit of disrepair.”
Milleville said their main focus is on handicapped accessibility and safety. He pointed out that there is a large step in front of the restrooms and no concrete walkways between the ball diamonds. He also noted that fencing dating to 1975 should be replaced.
He estimated improvements would cost $690,000.
Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann, who chairs the committee, asked if Altamont received COVID relief funds and if the group had approached the city about it.
“We have talked to the city about funding, not necessarily about ARPA funds specifically, but our request to the city for funding ... I would say they didn’t allude to any funding being available for these projects,” Milleville said.
“The city owns the park?” asked Niemann.
“Correct,” replied Milleville.
“Do you have a written agreement with the city to do these improvements?” Niemann asked.
“We are in the process of doing that,” Milleville said.
Niemann called it premature to ask for funding without a written agreement with the City of Altamont.
Altamont Youth FIELDS is working with the nonprofit Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.
During the Altamont City Council meeting this week, Milleville said the organization will depend on funds from the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and revenue raised from advertising at Gilbert Park.
The group plans to offer $200 advertising signs, placed in the park for one year, and a dugout sponsorship for $20. The group expects to raise about $12,000. Naming rights to the fields could also be sold.
The group’s main job would be to maintain the baseball diamonds, but it also intends to make improvements. Some council members expressed concern regarding the stability of the group’s leadership as the children of organization members grow and leave youth sports.
But the organizers assured council members that all investments made toward the baseball diamonds would be protected and the fields would be maintained over the coming years.
The council accepted the written proposal from organizers, but did not take action on it.
In other matters, the board:
• Announced the estimated appropriation for the Fiscal Year ending 2023 is $9.8 million.
• Approved a street closing for the Altamont Chamber of Commerce on Second Street from Main Street to Washington Avenue in downtown Altamont on Monday, July 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. for Monday Madness.
• Approved the final payment of $101,614.50 to R&H Plumbing and Heating for the south sanitary force main replacement, including a change order of $2,862.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of 301 South Edwards Street.
• Approved R&H Plumbing and Heating’s $29,950 bid for the demolition of all structures at 301 North Main Street and 301 South Edwards.
