ALTAMONT — Residents told the Altamont City Council this week they want to help improve Gilbert Park.
Corey Pals served as spokesman for the Altamont Youth Sports Commission. Group members attending Monday’s meeting were Dane Milleville, Jennifer Milleville, Steve Bailey, Judy Milleville and Robert Durbin.
“What we are wanting to do is help what has been a great start actually to a Gilbert Park refresh,” Pals said. “What we are wanting to do is make improvements to the park that benefit the youth in the community and also make Gilbert Park reflect the sense of pride that we all share in the City of Altamont.”
Some of the projects the group would like to focus on is safety concerns and accessibility for those with disabilities, while at the same time keeping up the appearance of the park.
Pals said they would like to work with the city to find financing to pay for some of the cost of maintaining the park, either through grants or fundraising. Pals said the schools that use the facility and local service organizations should be able to find ways to contribute to the improvements through financing or manpower to get projects completed.
“What we are asking for is support, advice or some sort of guidelines or game plan and ultimately the cooperation and guidance of city leadership,” said Pals.
He wanted to know how to proceed to get the improvements made and wanted to know how grants worked and if they could get one to benefit the park.
“I do know there are a lot of rules when it comes to grants,” Mayor Jason Rippetoe said. “Especially, when it comes to state and federal grants.”
Rippetoe said the city works with South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission (SCIRPDC) when it comes to finding out about and applying for grants. He said the minimum requirement for a grant is a 20% obligation on the part of the city in addition to engineering plans. He noted most grants are very specific about what the money can be used for.
“As far as getting money to just make repairs, in seven years ... I haven’t seen such a grant,” said Rippetoe. “But, we are on the lookout for these grants.”
Pals said they wanted to start with the council, because it has jurisdiction over the park, before they tried to pursue any grant funding or fundraising.
“Before we dive in, we want advice on where to look and should we be looking for our own deal?” he said.
“You should be looking for grants from private entities,” Rippetoe suggested.
He said some baseball organizations have money available for improvement projects, adding those are available to nonprofit organizations.
Judy Milleville said she was looking into the possibility of finding money from private entities, however, was concerned about some of the cosmetics of the park that posed a safety concern.
“There are a few safety things like wire on the fences that is rolled up,” Milleville said. “I could just see some kid diving for a ball and injuring themselves.”
“If you see something you want to pursue, just drop off a grant application so we can see what is involved and if we can support it,” Rippetoe said.
He said most times the city will get grants for new projects. However, when it comes to old or existing projects, the money isn’t available. Rippetoe advised the group not to wait until the last minute to bring them a grant application because they would need time to get the information needed.
Rippetoe said he discussed park improvements with Commissioner Dan Milleville and had a list of projects they wanted to pursue in the future including some new fence at C baseball diamond, repairing the fence at B diamond, repairing the storage building on C diamond, removal of a storage building, drainage improvements and reroofing the bleachers over A diamond and taking down the scorers box.
“Those are the things we have on our list. We may not hit every one of them, but that’s our goal,” said Rippetoe.
Meanwhile, the council allowed Altamont Masonic Lodge 533, located at 111 North Second Street, to attach an air conditioning condenser onto the side of its building. Tom Denton, representing the lodge, was available at the meeting to answer questions.
“That’s going to be all OK with access in and out of the alley?” asked Commissioner Dan Milleville.
Rippetoe said the unit would be 16 feet above the alley.
Milleville also questioned the structure of the wall of the building the condenser would be attached to.
“It is sound and we want to bolt all the way through and plate inside of the brick building,” Denton said. “We want to make sure it’s not coming off of there.”
Amy Rippetoe, wife of Mayor Jason Rippetoe and treasurer for the Altamont Chamber of Commerce, told the council about the annual community Christmas event to be held in downtown Altamont on Nov. 11 and 12.
“Our plan is to have an ice rink and a trackless train,” Amy Rippetoe said. “It would be here Friday and Saturday all day.”
She said the chamber would like to have a tree lighting ceremony and have the use of the triangle.
“We would like the local businesses to participate in it as well,” she said. “We are in our very early stages of planning. We would like to see a bigger (Christmas) tree this year.”
The council will make a decision on whether to allow the celebration and associated street closures at a later date since it was not on Monday’s agenda for a vote.
“I don’t believe there will be any major issues,” Mayor Rippetoe said.
During public comments, Altamont resident Charlie Pagel saidthe trailer park next to his property had not been mowed so far this year. He was also concerned about a field across the street from his property owned by the school.
Commissioner Michael Walker addressed one of Pagel’s concerns regarding the field, which is maintained by the local FFA chapter.
“I did talk to Eric Kollmann. He is the new FFA president. He made me feel confident we won’t have to worry about the ditch across the street for a year at least. He’ll be a senior this coming fall and I think he is going to take ownership of it. Things are looking up over there,” Walker said.
In other matters, the council:
• Authorized the execution of a contract for private development pursuant to the City of Altamont redevelopment plan for tax increment area for Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 building (110 North Main Street) roof repair.
• Approval of pay request No. 1 to Korte and Luitjohan Contractors in the amount of $18,718.20 for the raw water pump replacement project.
• Approved a payment to BHMG Service Corporation in the total amount of $45,406.75 for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems replacement for the electric ($33,486.75) and water ($11,920) departments.
• Approved a letter of understanding with the Illinois Department of Transportation for Illinois Route 128 shoulder restoration in regards to the current U.S. Route 40 and Illinois 128 road construction project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.