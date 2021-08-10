ALTAMONT – Members of the Altamont City Council have been discussing how to spend the $317,973 the city is getting from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“This can be used for infrastructure,” Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen told the council at its meeting Monday. “It's more generous than I thought it would be.”
“I know where the water department could use it,” Commissioner Todd Slingerland said. “I could seriously use over half of that real quick.”
Commissioner Michael Walker suggested the money should go to a project that doesn't qualify for grant money.
“Every department could use a part of this,” Commissioner Tayler Polk said.
Commissioner Dan Milleville said there were plenty of places around the park that could use the extra money.
Stephen said once they approve the ordinance pertaining to the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund of the American Rescue Plan Act she would have to register for the money.
“In 30 days, we will get a portion of that money,” Stephen said. “When 30 days comes, I need to know what fund to put that in.”
“So, we have to 2027 to spend all of it?” Walker asked Stephen. “That gives us time to plan beyond today.”
“I personally would like to use the money for the parks, if it's allowed,” Polk said. “We really don't get to spend any money on the parks.”
The council approved an ordinance to accept the $317,973, moving the city to the registration step of the process.
In other discussions, Jim Watts spoke on behalf of himself and his wife, Jodi Watts, who live at 402 South Sixth Street.
“We have a concern about the right of way. The embankment that goes up to the ADM roadway,” Watts said. “We are here asking for your help. What I am adamant about doing is leaving things better than I found them. So, I try to keep my place up right.”
He said it was his understanding the city came through two or three years ago to remove trees so the embankment could be mowed more frequently.
“The only problem we've encountered since then is we have to call up here to see if we can get it mowed and it only gets mowed once a year,” Watts said.
Watts said the weeds growing on the embankment now are close to 10 to 12 foot tall.
“My concern is what it makes our town look like,” Watts said. “Our biggest concern is just trying to spruce up the town. We are having a big celebration this year and we just want to leave it better than we found it. That is why I am asking for help. I didn't come down here to criticize.”
Mayor Jason Rippetoe said he would talk to the Superintendent of Street and Alley, Cory Harris, about the problem.
Rippetoe said the city has had a unique year since American Fiber has come to town.
“We are spending three of our five days locating utilities,” Rippetoe said. “So, those guys have been overwhelmed this year.”
Rippetoe said due to the circumstances he couldn't give Watts a definite time when they could get to the embankment problem, however, he said they do want to make it a priority.
In other matters the council:
• Approved an ordinance authorizing an option to purchase real estate from FCC Limited Partnership as a possible second phase extension to the city's new housing development.
• Approved a special event liquor license for the Wright Mansion wine-tasting event to be held on Sept. 17.
• Approved to move forward with grant-writing services agreement between the City of Altamont and South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development for a rural development community facilities grant for the purchase of a squad car for the Altamont Police Department.
• Approved a special event liquor license for the Altamont Sesquicentennial Sept. 3, 4 and 5 in Schmidt Park.
• Approved a street closing of Second Street, Main Street to West Washington Avenue and West Washington at Main Street to Second Street on Friday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Sesquicentennial activities.
• Approved the Altamont Sesquicentennial Parade to be held Saturday, Sept. 4. The Parade starts at the Altamont Community High School parking lot. Parade units will travel West on Division Street from ACHS, then North on Main Street to Jackson Street.
• Approved an amplified music ordinance extension from 11 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4, for the Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration.
