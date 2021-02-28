ALTAMONT — Eighty-five people braved a bitter cold evening recently to attend the Sesquicentennial Masquerade Ball to help raise money for Altamont’s Sesquicentennial Celebration.
Folks appeared in their formal masquerade best at the Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676 hospitality room.
Members of the Altamont Sesquicentennial Committee are raising money for a four-day 150th celebration to be held Thursday, Sept. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 5.
“I really think we had a good turnout tonight,” said Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe.
“We plan to organize more fundraising events this year to raise money for our 150th celebration,” he added.
Scott Beal and his wife, Terri, came to the masquerade dressed in costumes. The couple is looking forward to the Altamont Sesquicentennial.
“Obviously, it’s a good thing for the town and I hope the event draws people to our community,” said Scott Beal.
Rippetoe said COVID-19 is impacting the committee’s fundraising efforts.
“Fundraising has been really tough in this environment. It’s hard to ask businesses for donations because they’ve been hit hard,” Rippetoe said.
In addition to the mayor, members of the Altamont Sesquicentennial Committee include Amy Rippetoe, Shane Frederking, Michelle Barns, Carly Dorr, Connie Schultz, Lisa Dorr, Heather Davis and Emily Miller.
Masquerade raffle winners include Mandy Eckhardt, Amy Frederking, Chris Guse, Mike Davis, Dane and Jennifer Milleville, who took home gift baskets, while Alan Kollmann and Katie Berg were bead raffle winners.
The committee hosted an Ugly Sweater 5K run/walk in December encouraging participants to dress in their ugliest Christmas sweater. First-place runner was Jason Dunaway. Ugly sweater winners were Kaden Wolff, Griffin Kroening and Kristine Goeckner.
The sesquicentennial committee is organizing a wine bus tour on Saturday, March 20, to visit three local wineries. Stops on the tour include Vahling Vineyards in Stewardson, Willow Ridge Winery in Shelbyville and Niemerg Family Winery in Findlay. The tour will begin and end at Gieseking-Schwerdtfeger VFW Post 7676 in Altamont.
For future fundraising events visit Altamont 150 Years Sesquicentennial Facebook page.
Altamont Sesquicentennial Celebration Activities
All events are subject to change.
Thursday, Sept. 2
Downtown Altamont
• 6 p.m. — Ice cream social, pork burgers, DJ at the Triangle and exhibit hall opens.
• Announcement of Altamont’s oldest citizen.
Friday, Sept. 3
Schmidt Park
• 5 p.m. — Food trucks and beer tent opens, bingo, beard judging and pigtail contest.
8 p.m. to midnight — Backroad Boogie band performs
(More activities to be planned)
Saturday, Sept. 4
Downtown Altamont
• 10 a.m. — Altamont Sesquicentennial Parade
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Tractor and Car Show around the Triangle
• Noon — Lunch vendors downtown, TBA
• 2 p.m. — Cake walk, pedal tractor pull and recliner races at the Triangle
Schmidt Park
• 4 p.m. — Food trucks and beer tent opens
• 4 p.m. — Mr. Altamont Pageant, inflatables and other activities for kids.
• 5 to 8 p.m. — Mustang Sally performs
• 9 p.m. to midnight — Josh Holland Band performs
Sunday, Sept. 5
Schmidt Park
• Noon — Food trucks and beer tent open throughout the day, bags tournament, washers tournament, inflatables, pie eating contest, old-time games and bingo.
• 5 to 8 p.m. – Surviving Members performs
• 9 p.m. to midnight – Superbad performs
