ALTAMONT — Emergency officials evacuated about 12 blocks in Altamont Tuesday after a crew installing a fiber optic line struck a Liberty Gas line shortly after 2 p.m., according to Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker.
The scene was cleared and people were allowed to return to the area by about 5:15 p.m., Becker said.
The gas line was struck on property near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Edwards Street. There were no injuries, Becker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.