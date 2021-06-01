ALTAMONT — Emergency officials evacuated about 12 blocks in Altamont Tuesday after a crew installing a fiber optic line struck a Liberty Gas line shortly after 2 p.m., according to Altamont Fire Chief Jon Becker.

The scene was cleared and people were allowed to return to the area by about 5:15 p.m., Becker said.

The gas line was struck on property near the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Edwards Street. There were no injuries, Becker said.

