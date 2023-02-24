The Altamont Garden Club recently held its monthly meeting at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altamont as the group prepares for its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Altamont Garden Club Fish Fry.
One popular project the club is responsible for are maintaining the hanging baskets around town. Club members can regularly be seen watering those plants with their aging truck.
“We’re getting ready to do the fish fry and that’s basically to raise money for the hanging baskets and upkeep on the truck and all that kind of stuff because the truck is in horrible shape,” Altamont Garden Club Member Amy Ruckman said.
Club members work constantly to keep the flower baskets they have hung throughout the community healthy by watering them twice a day while simultaneously taking on a number of other projects, including the beautification of the gazebo and the fountain at the Triangle in Altamont.
The Altamont Garden Club Fish Fry will be held Friday, March 3, from 4-7 p.m. at the Carriage Event Center in Altamont.
The meal for the fish fry will consist of fish, chicken, baby red potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, rolls, drinks and desserts.
“It’s good fish,” Ruckman said.
The cost to attend the event is $15, but children under the age of 5 can attend for free.
Tickets for the fish fry can be purchased from any club member or at the People’s Bank and Trust in Altamont.
The fish fry will also include a bake sale organized by the club that will take place at 5:30 p.m.
“We have a lot of semi-professional bakers around, and they’ll make a bunch of stuff,” Ruckman said. “And then, people will overbid of things.”
The club has also received some help from local businesses like Goldie’s Baking Company in Altamont.
The company donated about 5 cakes to the club for last year’s bake sale.
“They all at least made at least made like $75, $80,” Ruckman said.
Altamont Garden Club President Nita Miller said the funds from events like this allow the club to purchase more flowers for the city and continue their work maintaining Altamont’s parks.
Although the beautification of Altamont is the club’s mission, members give back to their community in a variety of ways, including an annual holiday gift drive for Altamont Grade School students to ensure as many children in the community as possible receive at least one gift for Christmas.
“I think this past year we bought presents for almost 60 kids,” Ruckman said.
Ruckman, who also works social worker at Altamont Grade School, has long been spearheading the gift drive.
She said she sends letters home to parents to find out what the children need and what their clothing sizes are.
“So they give me that and then I basically adopt out the kids through the garden club. Quite a few of the churches in town will adopt kids or give money, and different organizations like the Masons,” Ruckman said. “They’ll buy clothes for kids and things like that.”
Ruckman has been with the club for roughly a decade, but she had already been organizing the holiday fundraiser for a few years before bringing the program to the garden club.
It actually wasn’t until after Ruckman began attending club meetings to discuss the fundraiser that she joined the club.
“I’ve been doing that for, gosh, at least 15 years or so,” Ruckman said. “They invited me her because of that.”
The fundraiser doesn’t just help the club provide these children with gifts, it also allows them to purchase essential items like clothes, shoes, underwear and coats for the cold winter months.
The club also encourages residents to beautify their own properties by sponsoring the City of Altamont Holiday Lighting Contest and by awarding residents with the most aesthetically pleasing properties.
“We do the yard of the month,” Miller said. “We drive around town and pick out the prettiest yard.”
The winners of the holiday contest are either awarded with free electricity for a month, half off their electricity bill, or chamber bucks which can be used at any business that is a member of the Effingham Chamber of Commerce.
The club places a metal sign in the yard declaring it the yard of the month and homeowners are also given chamber bucks.
The club is also assisted by a number of volunteers, some of whom are the friends and family of club members, and the club is always looking for additional people to help them with the variety of work they do throughout the city.
