ALTAMONT – The Altamont High School FFA Chapter reported to Unit 10 school board members this week how they’ve kept busy during the pandemic.
Four Altamont 2020-21 FFA Chapter officers were on hand Monday to discuss activities they have participated in so far this year. Chapter President Julianna Berg, Vice President Paige Wendling, Secretary Sydney Feldkamp and Reporter Ada Tappendorf each gave a report to the board. Officers not present at the meeting were Treasurer Logan Reardon, Sentinel Lisa Thompson and Chaplain Braden Grunloh.
“It’s been a little unusual. We’ve still been able to go to some of our events and do some fun things,” Berg said.
Tappendorf said during the summer FFA Section 20 elected officers and Berg was selected to be Section 20 treasurer. Also over the summer, Tappendorf and Berg were delegates at the state convention. Emma Kuhns, a former Altamont FFA member and 2020 graduate of Altamont Community High School, was elected as FFA Illinois State Treasurer. The Altamont FFA chapter received at the state convention Program of Activities awards overall for Section 20 in the categories of building communities and growing leaders. The chapter also helped with the Toy Show in Effingham as a community service project.
Altamont FFA officers’ activities included a retreat at Forbes Lake State Park in Kinmundy.
“It was a blast and of course we picked three of the worst days to go. It poured and our campsite got flooded,” Berg said. “It was memorable. I will say that.”
Berg said during that trip they went over their program of activities.
Some of the Altamont chapter FFA activities included a Section Teams Activities and Responsibilities (STAR) conference held on Aug. 31, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10. Altamont FFA Chapter has been meeting since August. The chapter participated in a roadside cleanup on Sept. 21, 23 and 25 that was opened to the whole school for community service hours.
Feldkamp said four members of the Altamont FFA went to Altamont Grade School on Oct. 20.
“We went to AGS for the whole day, read books to the kids, and painted pumpkins with all of the kids from pre-k to third grade,” Feldkamp said. “We also had our National Convention Oct. 28 through 31.”
Altamont Chapter FFA spring greenhouse sales this year was a co-op with Oblong, Marshall and Martinsville. Hours for sales were adjusted to limit the number of people in the greenhouse at one time due to COVID-19. Customers were also required to wear masks and socially distance. Sales totaled over $6,000. Items sold during the event were perennials, annuals, vegetables, succulents, hanging baskets and custom-designed pots.
Altamont Unit 10 School Board President Shelly Kuhns recognized the FFA officers and Altamont Chapter for all of their work.
“Congratulations on having such a successful year despite all of the obstacles that were thrown at you,” Kuhns said. “It’s so cool to see you’re doing all of these things and COVID hasn’t shut you down.”
“I’m so proud of you and thank you,” Kuhns added.
Meanwhile, board members received an update from Jim Helton, representing the Illinois Association of School Boards, on the new superintendent search. Helton said he established through surveys a list of candidate qualifications. The board will determined the priority of each qualification before the IASB creates a brochure in order to attract the right candidates.
Resident Brad Miller questioned why the board did not renew the superintendent’s contract.
“Earlier in the year, it was brought up to buy Chromebooks for the whole district and at that time the board decided not to and I believe it was a financial decision,” Miller said. “And so here we are today and the board is spending $7,000 or $8,000 to find a new superintendent.”
“I just want to speak out and mention several members of the community feel like we now have a superintendent for the first time that is actually personable, approachable and doesn’t seem above the community.” Miller said. “A handful of people in discussions feel like they are not sure what the board’s motive is.”
“People in the community are talking and scratching their heads,” Miller said.
Kuhns told Miller the board would issue a response to him in 30 days.
“You’ll either be getting a call, send you a letter and/or invite you back to the next board meeting, but you will have a response.” Kuhns said. “I’m sorry we can’t do it in real time.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved to move forward on pursuing refinancing of bonds.
• Approved a Policy Reference Education Subscription Service (PRESS) update.
• Approved the hiring of The Upchurch Group of Mattoon for district architectural firm.
• Approved an opportunity for high school students to participate in the 2020-21 winter sports season to include girls and boys high school basketball following guidelines from the Illinois High School Association.
• Approved hiring of noncertified staff Angela Shewmake.
• Approved an extended leave for Laura Smith.
• Approved the resignation of Paraprofessional Michelle Stewart.
