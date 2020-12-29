ALTAMONT – The Altamont City Council has approved an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation that could shave off a portion of the cost of Phase I of the water main replacement project.
Phase I of the Altamont water main replacement plan replaces water main running from the water tower, crossing Illinois Route 128, then traveling north, east of Rt. 128 through the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Illinois Route 128, ending on the East side of South Main Street in front of the first house north of the Altamont Medical Center parking lot.
The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to make improvements to the intersection of Route 40 and Illinois Rt. 128, according to Altamont City Commissioner Todd Slingerland.
“The State is willing to help us up to a total of $113,000 on the (water main replacement) project,” Commissioner Todd Slingerland said.
Slingerland said IDOT would pay for the water line that would pass through the area where they are planning improvements.
Currently, the existing water main runs along the West side of Route 128 from the water tower and directly under the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Illinois Route 128, then makes a 90 degree turn East, then another 90 degree turn North running North along the East side of South Main Street.
Slingerland said the cost of Phase I is estimated at $128,000.
Commissioner Tayler Polk asked what would happen to the existing water line from the water tower to the intersection.
“That whole section would be abandoned,” Slingerland said.
The new water line will run from the water tower under Illinois Rt. 128, then run North parallel with IL 128/South Main Street on the East side of the road through the intersection of Illinois Route 40 and Illinois Rt. 128.
“Since the state is willing to assist us in getting this project taken care of I highly recommend we move forward with this agreement,” Slingerland said.
The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement.
The 4.2 million dollar US 40/IL 128 construction project is tentatively scheduled Summer 2021, according to IDOT. Their plans include widening the intersection to accommodate larger vehicles, resurface IL 128 and US 40 and update sidewalk ramps to make them ADA compliant.
IDOT officials said the project would take one construction season to complete and staged so traffic can continue to use the intersection. The intersection will remain a 4-way stop.
In other discussions, Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen recognized Commissioner Dan Milleville for delivering information to businesses about an Illinois Department Commerce and Economic Opportunity economic assistance grant.
Stephen said the applications were due Monday and 21 applications were received.
“The maximum they can get is up to $2,500,” Stephen said.
She said each businesses applying for the grant had to prove a 25 percent reduction in sales due to COVID-19.
“We tried to make personal visits to all of the businesses,” Milleville said.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe was not present Monday night for the council meeting and Commissioner Milleville presided as acting mayor.
In other actionb the council:
• Approved a $15,100 engineering services agreement between the City of Altamont and Milano and Grunloh for a water main relocation project at Route 40 and Illinois Route 128.
• Approved a payment of $5,000 to Tyler Polk and Eric Schmidt per TIF agreement.
• Approved Altamont/Effingham County Enterprise Zone appointments. The appointments will represent the new expanded enterprise zone that takes effect Friday.
- Effingham County Board Chairman or designee
- President of Beecher City Board of Trustees or deginee
- Altamont Community Unit School District #10 Superintendent or designee
- Effingham County Mound Township Supervisor or trustee designee
- Financial Community – Teri Beals
- Altamont Chamber of Commerce – Lynn Kull
- City of Altamont – Commissioner Dan Milleville, Mayoral Representative
