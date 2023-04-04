Dan Milleville captured 47.72% of the vote to be elected Altamont mayor on Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
Mike Bowman was second with 43.47% and Todd Slingerland trailed with just 8.81%, according to the unofficial results.
During the campaign, Milleville identified infrastructure as the city’s most pressing problem, and said completing the several ongoing infrastructure projects in the city would be a top priority for him.
“We have a lot of projects on the plate,” Milleville said. “We need to look at finishing those.”
Additionally, Milleville said the city should take a close look at its financial resources before starting another large project.
Dieterich trustee
Frederick Bray, Carrie Galbraith and Jeff White were elected to the three open seats on the Dieterich board of trustees, according to unofficial election results. Derick Stumeier was left out of the running in fourth place.
White won 31.11% of the vote, Bray won 29.26% and Galbraith won 25.56%. Stumeier had 14.07%.
Bray, 64, is a retired police officer.
“I feel that overseeing the completion of construction and funding of the Wright Family Center should be on the front burner at this time,” Bray told the Effingham Daily News. “The facility will be an incredible asset to the village and the area, so it is imperative that it is finished on time if at all possible. We need to carefully watch the budget for the Center construction and avoid as many pitfalls that often come with large projects.”
Galbraith, 48, is a Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, Physician & Advanced Practice Recruiter for GoHealth Urgent Care.
“I would like to continue to see us grow businesses and services that make Dieterich a modern place to live for our next generation,” Galbraith told the EDN.
White did not respond to questions from the Effingham Daily News prior to the election.
Montrose sales tax
The Montrose sales tax referendum was defeated by a single vote in Effingham County, according to unofficial results. “Yes” had 13 votes and 14 voted “No” in Effingham County. But Cumberland County results were not yet tabulated by press time.
Montrose Mayor Steve Browning said the proposal is part of an attempt to bring more revenue into the small village.
“Like every other municipality, we’re struggling to get tax revenue, so unfortunately, that was one of the last places that we could get revenue for our little town,” he said.
