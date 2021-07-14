An Altamont driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Effingham County Tuesday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reports Frances M. Deadmond, 35, was driving a silver 2016 Chevrolet Cruz Limited north on 300th Street, approximately a fourth of a mile north of 600th Avenue when Deadmond lost control of the vehicle and it left the roadway to the right. Deadmond overcorrected and the vehicle came back onto the roadway and exited it to the left. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and came to rest. The accident occurred at 5:57 p.m.
Deadmond was transported to St. John's Hospital, Springfield with incapacitating injuries.
