An Altamont driver was hospitalized and an Effingham man faces multiple charges following a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 40 Wednesday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Mathew W. Koberlein, 32, of Effingham, was driving a silver 1997 Buick LeSabre Limited west on U.S. 40 when he attempted to turn left onto Dexter Road. The vehicle turned into the path of a silver 2017 Buick Envision Essence driven by Terri K. Simpson, 63, of Altamont, that was eastbound. The impact sent Simpson's vehicle off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned. The accident occurred at 6:58 a.m.
Koberlein was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to report an accident, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while license revoked, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed.
Simpson was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries.
