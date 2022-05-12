ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont City Council approved seeking bids for two sewer projects .
Project Manager/Engineer Michael Tappendorf, representing Milano and Grunloh Engineers of Effingham, presented technical plans for the northwest quarter sanitary sewer project.
The northwest sewer project is covered by an Illinois Department Commerce and Economic Development (DCEO) block grant received by the city in April of last year.
“This is the first phase of the project and we’re probably going to hold off on phase 2 as we have discussed in previous council meetings,” Tappendorf said.
Tappendorf provided a map defining the portion of the line that could be lined rather than removed and replaced. He also provided the council with a plan that spelled out all of the project specifications for the bidding process.
Sewer lining is a special process that takes place inside of an existing sewer pipe after it has been thoroughly cleaned. The lining is treated with an adhesive that hardens inside the pipe extending the life and performance of a pipe for several years. The process also seals any cracks in the original pipe.
“It is basically a pipe inside of a pipe,” he said.
He also said there were some lines that definitely needed to be removed and replaced.
“It’s hard to get a hard number even from contractors as far as what the actual cost is,” said Tappendorf.
He said it would be up to the council to decide how much pipe they wanted to line or replace to stay within the budget of the project.
Council members voted unanimously to proceed with an advertisement for bids for the northwest sewer project. Bids are due on June 9 by 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, the council discussed a project that would include cleaning a sanitary sewer line, lining the pipe and manhole linings from Altamont Grade School to the wastewater treatment plant.
“We’ve had three issues at the high school and one was due to grease being released and the next two were drainage issues,” Commissioner Todd Slingerland said.
He said Sewer Department Superintendent Ryan Spade went out with a camera purchased by the city two years ago. Slingerland said in a 20-30 foot stretch it was apparent that roots were slowing down the flow of water. The city plans to use a commercial auger to open up the sewer line while at the same time line manholes along the path that have not been lined.
He said the last time they partially cleaned the sewer line was 20 years ago.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe said a part of the line has a treeline growing right above it.
“I would like to see this get done by the time school starts,” said Slingerland.
Council members voted unanimously to send the Altamont Grade School to wastewater plant sewer lining project out for bids. The bids are due by June 9 at 10 a.m.
In other moves, council members unanimously approved a parade request made by Altamont Masonic Lodge 533 for May 30 in celebration of Memorial Day.
“I definitely recommend that we do this. It not only honors those veterans that have fallen, it gives us a sense of pride and community for what the veterans have done for the city of Altamont,” Slingerland said before voting on approval of the Memorial Day parade.
The council also approved a one-year legal council appointment for Altamont city attorney. Tracy Willenborg of the Taylor Law Offices, Effingham, will continue to serve as legal council representing the city.
In other matters, the following appointments were made for a term starting May 1 through April 30, 2023:
City Clerk and Treasurer – Sarah Stephen
Deputy Clerk – Ellie Buennemeyer
Superintendent of Water Department – Vaughn Voelker
Superintendent of Sewer Department – Ryan Spade
Superintendent of Electric Department – Dillon Meier
Superintendent of Streets and Alleys – Cory Harris
Chief of Police – Alan Heiens
Zoning Administrator and Enterprise Zone Administrator – Gary White
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.