Altamont officials have heard a request to install permanent pickleball courts at the tennis courts at Norie’s Yard, near Frog Pond Nursery School. Mike Klitzing, who has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the zoning board, shared his concerns regarding the matter during a recent city council meeting.
“It sounded like they wanted to do away with the ability to play tennis, which I’m against,” he said.
During the council’s previous meeting, Sharon Harper, who made the request, said she received a quote from Courts and Cracks in the amount of $13,650 to install new pickleball courts there.
Klitzing lives across the street from the courts. He said he often sees residents playing tennis.
“Right now, you’ve got both sports,” Klitzing said. “If you make permanent the nets for pickleball, you will eliminate tennis.”
He said he and his son set up one of the temporary pickleball nets at the court for the first time recently, and he doesn’t feel that there is much need for permanent netting.
“It took us eight minutes the first time, so it’s not an impossible task,” Klitzing said.
Klitzing said they tried putting up the temporary nets again soon after and claimed it only took them roughly half the time it took them when they first did it.
Klitzing also said he spoke to a couple that was playing tennis at the court recently, and he said they told him the closest places for them to play, beside Norie’s Yard, are in Effingham and Vandalia.
Additionally, he asked the council to consider re-striping the courts with different colors for pickleball to prevent any potential confusion.
Altamont City Commissioner Michael Walker thanked Klitzing for sharing his concerns with the council and assured him that there are no plans to install permanent pickleball courts or do away with the tennis courts there.
“We’re just listening to the input, and I think the article really opened up our eyes to how many people really use it for various things,” Walker said. “And to turn it into just one thing by itself, we’re not there to make a decision like that yet.”
“I just hate seeing one take away from tennis,” Klitzing replied. “I’m glad you’re not doing that.”
Altamont Mayor Dan Milleville somewhat echoed Walker’s response, telling Klitzing the council never discussed replacing the tennis courts with pickleball courts.
“When we painted it, that’s what I said, ‘I don’t care if we paint it, but I wanna make sure we can still play tennis and do multipurpose. And I wanna keep the neighborhood park scenario,’” Milleville said.
Also during the meeting Monday, Altamont City Clerk Sarah Stephens announced that the city has been awarded a grant in the amount of $34,951 which she said will be more than enough to cover the cost of 120 Water’s lead and copper compliance program the city is paying for to ensure its water lines meet Environmental Protection Agency Standards.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a variance for a side yard setback at 412 South Eighth Street.
• Approved a special use permit to place a manufactured home at 312 A North Eighth Street.
• Denied a special use permit to place manufactured home at 301 South Edwards Street.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the Effingham County Fair Parade Sunday, July 30, 2023.
• Approved a resolution for the city’s 2023 maintenance program to be paid for with motor fuel tax funds in the amount of $69,800.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the use of the city’s motor fuel tax funds to pay for the Third Street sidewalk replacement in the amount of $79,985.
• Approved pay request #4 from Korte & Luitjohan Contractors in the amount of $28,573.17 for raw pumps.
• Approved the purchase of a 2007 Elgin street sweeper from Key Equipment in the amount of $25,000.
• Approved the purchase of a transformer for the South Point Subdivision sanitary lift station from Sunbelt Solomon in the amount of $12,000.
• Authorized the execution of the second notice of extension of option for purchase of real estate from FCC Limited Partnership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.