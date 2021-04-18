Members of the Altamont City Council have been discussing possible projects to utilize Rebuild Illinois Bond funds.
Commissioner Tayler Polk opened a recent discussion by telling council members there are extra Rebuild Illinois funds of approximately $152,800 they need to use by July of 2025 or the city will lose the money. He said he was proposing a project, however asked for alternate project ideas from council members.
Polk said there were several complaints about sidewalk and road gutter problems in front of Altamont pharmacy in downtown Altamont. He said he had Michael Tappendorf with Milano and Grunloh Engineers create a plan to replace concrete sidewalks and road gutter for a rough estimated cost of approximately $250,000. Polk said they could combine the Rebuild Illinois funds with motor fuel tax they collect to complete the project.
“That’s for sidewalk, gutter and concrete road,” Polk said. “I wanted to bring it to the council to see if any council members had any thoughts on the project because we have to use the money somewhere.”
Polk said he expects to get more foot traffic on the sidewalk with opening of the Sarah Bush Lincoln Altamont Medical Center on the corner of North Third Street and Division Street. He said he would like to see the project go across the street and cover a portion of the block to the north on Third Street towards the railroad tracks.
“Hopefully the plan in the future is to go all the way to the tracks,” Polk said.
“2025 isn’t that far away when you’re thinking about planning a project and bidding on it,” Altamont Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen said.
“I like the idea in front of the clinic and pharmacy but I am wondering if there is someplace that is worse that needs it? I would love to see that in front of the pharmacy corrected because I have people stop me and said something about that, too,” Commissioner Dan Milleville said.
Polk said in downtown the proposed project area is the worst. He said the ultimate goal would be to replace the concrete on down Washington Avenue to the triangle.
Milleville said with the price tag of $250,000 maybe there are other options.
“I’m not saying there are not any other options, what I don’t want to spend $100,000 on something that is just okay when you can spend $150,000 and get it right,” Polk said.
“This is just something to keep in mind, these are only guestimates on cost,” Polk said. “I want to make sure the drainage situation gets corrected.”
In other matters, the council:
• Approved a roadside fundraiser request from Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 for Poppy Day on Friday, May 28 with a rain day set for June 4.
• Approved a roadside fundraiser request from the Altamont Lions Club for Tootsie Pop Day on Saturday, June 12.
• Approve a roadside fundraiser request from Big Brothers Big Sisters on Friday, Aug. 6.
• Approved a tax increment services agreement with South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission in the amount of $17,000. The agreement would set up a new TIF district for a new residential property development area south of Altamont.
• Approved a resolution providing for a feasibility study on the designation of a portion of the City of Altamont residential redevelopment area.
• Approved an ordinance for a residence at 6 Sherman Drive home occupancy. Mayor Rippetoe said the occupants of the house are planning to operate a business to refurbish brass for ammunition.
• Approved a professional services agreement with Milano and Grunloh Engineers for design and construction engineering services for a proposed sanitary sewer improvement project as detailed in the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Community Development Block Grant. Altamont received a $550,000 DCEO block grant last week.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of real property for an easement for utility purposes at 100 Oak Street for the ongoing water main replacement project.
