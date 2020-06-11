ALTAMONT — Altamont officials have been discussing how to open the city’s parks when the state transitions from Phase 3 to Phase 4 of the governor’s Restore Illinois plan.
Altamont Commissioner for Parks and Cemeteries Dan Milleville voiced his concerns about the current state of city parks during a meeting this week.
Milleville said there is so much misinformation that it is causing confusion. He asked the council’s opinions about how to proceed with Altamont parks during the transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4 in a couple of weeks. He said he is in contact with other municipalities and state officials about how to interpret the guidelines.
“I’m not sure there is exactly a black and white answer,” Milleville said. “However, we are following the executive order and doing all of the things we’re suppose to do with the guidelines.”
Milleville had a concern about social media posts stating parks in Altamont are open.
“It was on Facebook that Altamont parks were open,” Milleville said. “They are not open. And the playgrounds are not open.”
During a May council meeting, the council decided it would be acceptable for teams to practice on the ball diamonds. Milleville said that the practices were going well, however, the teams can only practice – not compete against each other.
A new issue Milleville wanted input from the council on is a request to use the batting cage for baseball and softball practice.
“I think we can go ahead with the batting cage, as long as we can provide guidelines and signage,” Milleville said. “I was thinking maybe a maximum of four players in the cage, and a coach.”
Milleville said he was looking forward to the next phase of the Restore Illinois plan. He said he was getting questions whether or not they would be able to host a state softball tournament.
“There are four traveling teams out there practicing now,” Milleville said.
He said the city is not renting out the pavilion in Schmidt Park due to the current state COVID-19 guidelines.
“We just can’t under the circumstances,” Milleville said.
He said the park restrooms are still locked, adding if they opened Gilbert Park and turned on the water they would be required to block the water fountains. He said if they opened the restrooms now under the current state guidelines they would have to sanitize the restroom several times a day. He said Altamont simply does not have resources available to do that.
Milleville expressed concern over tape around the playground areas being taken. He said under the current guidelines there are restrictions on playing basketball.
“Right now there shouldn’t be anybody playing basketball,” Milleville said.
Milleville said in some city parks in Illinois they were taking the basketball backboards down until restrictions were lifted.
“My biggest concern as an elected official and having accepted this position is I want the public safety first and not politics,” Milleville told the council.
Milleville said guidelines the state issues can easily change.
“I guess the question is are they going to be any clearer when they go to the next step,” Commissioner Tayler Polk said about the state guidelines.
“As a park commissioner and councilman, I don’t want to put the city in jeopardy of liability,” Milleville said. “We have to look at the big picture of public safety.”
“The thing that concerns me is our insurance liability,” said Mayor Jason Rippetoe.
During public comments, Charlie Pagel asked the council what the regulation is for someone not mowing their property, referring to property near his.
“I don’t like to fight them, but it looks terrible,” Pagel said. “I can’t sit in my yard the mosquitoes are so bad. I just wish we could get something done about this. We’ve been going through this for 10 years.”
Rippetoe said if the city has to go in to mow the yard they can take out a lien on the property. He said pursuing the property owner in court for not mowing their lawn creates a complex issue. He added by the time the complaint gets to court the property owner has had the chance to mow the grass and the judge will just drop the case since the problem is solved.
“I wish there was a better solution to the problem that works,” Rippetoe said.
Pagel also told the council he believes there are a lot of properties around town starting to look like junkyards. Rippetoe told Pagel to give him a list of properties and he would check into the matter.
In other action, the council:
• Tabled approval of a Curry and Associates Engineering fee proposal for a south sanitary sewer lift station force main replacement in the amount of $33,000.
• Approved a proposal from Midco Diving and Marine Services to conduct underwater inspection and repair of the water reservoir dam for the amount of $15,000.
• Approved an Illinois Department of Transportation supplemental resolution regarding the 2018 Second Street Project.
