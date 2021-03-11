ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont City Council have discussed entering a timber contract with Travis Voelker for harvesting trees at the Altamont water reservoir.
“There is a lot of marketable timber for the City of Altamont out there,” Voelker said during the council’s meeting this week.
Voelker uses horses to help preserve the ground and cut down on ruts.
Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe asked Voelker if he could estimate how many acres of land the city owns around the reservoir.
“There is close to 100 (acres) and maybe over,” Voelker said.
“What kind of time frame are we talking about?” Rippetoe asked.
Voelker said he would like to set up a light harvest and only take trees that are dying or old. He also said he would like to work in small sections.
Voelker added he would like the council to get a forester’s opinion on how the property should be harvested. He said after consulting with a forester, the city should develop a tree program that takes into consideration light tree harvesting that removes the oldest and worst trees.
“Actually, you would be improving the health of the woods,” Voelker said.
He thinks a contract based on percentages is the most honest way to go. Voelker said another advantage of a percentage-based contract is the council could fire whoever is harvesting the trees at any time.
Voelker said, “When a contract is set up by a bid and someone gives you an offer, and you accept the bid, the trees become his timber.”
“There are a lot of White Oaks and Veneers out there and you’re talking high-dollar stuff,” Voelker said. “You can only cut them in season, from October through spring. The spring date sometimes fluctuates.”
Commissioner Tayler Polk asked Voelker if he had an estimate of profits the city should expect from the harvested wood. Voelker said as a low number to expect about $90,000.
“If we divide it up, it would be maybe $20,000 to $30,000 a year for the next five years,” said Rippetoe.
“That’s a good throw-out number and we will go over that,” Voelker said.
Rippetoe said if the city decides to enter into a contract with Voelker, the final agreement would be for two years at a time.
Voelker said there was only one problem he could see with harvesting trees at the reservoir.
“There are a lot of people with deer stands out there,” Voelker said.
For safety reasons, Voelker said if he got the contract he would need to restrict access to the portion of the woods they would be harvesting.
The council will decide later whether to offer Voelker a contract after consultation with a forester.
Meanwhile during public comments, Clarence “Charlie” Pagel asked council members whether they had equipment to clean out culverts. Pagel said he thought the clogged up culverts were causing back-ups and flooding issues in the city.
Polk told Pagel he would speak with the superintendent of streets and alleys, Cory Harris, to see if there is anything the city could do to help solve the problem.
In other matters, council members approved a home occupation ordinance for property located at 609 North Main Street.
Altamont City Treasurer and Clerk Sarah Stephen said the property is owned by Realtor Pam Dammerman and in order to have a broker’s license she needs to find a location she can call her real estate office. Stephen said Dammerman also owns property south of 609 North Main Street.
Polk asked whether the ordinance would change zoning of the property.
Rippetoe said the ordinance is a special-use ordinance, only to be used by Dammerman as a real estate office. He said if she moves out or sells the property it would automatically be considered a residence again.
“The special use is just for her,” Rippetoe said.
Stephen said the ordinance would only apply just to her real estate business and no other business.
Also Monday, Altamont council members approved a roadside fundraiser request from the Effingham Knights of Columbus for Friday, April 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.