ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council has established a second Tax Increment Financing (TIF) redevelopment project area after passing three ordinances during its meeting this week.
All three ordinances were passed unanimously by the council on Monday. The new TIF 2 South includes a new South Point Subdivision being developed by the city south of Interstate 70.
Luke Eastin, grant administrator for the South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, laid the groundwork for the TIF. He said the TIF was officially approved and he would send notification to Effingham County and the State of Illinois.
“It's official,” Altamont Mayor Jason Rippetoe said.
Council members were given sample conveyances and a preliminary plat of 16 lots that would make up phase one of the South Point Subdivision for review. The council will make a final decision on the proposed plat and cost per residential plot at a future meeting.
“I have people already asking me about the cost of the lots,” Rippetoe said.
Rippetoe said there would be three streets in the subdivision that would need to be named by the council.
“We hope to be building houses this spring,” Rippetoe said.
Meanwhile, Gilbert Park has a mole problem.
Cory Pals, a member of the Altamont Lions Club, addressed the council about the problem. He said he has been running the Lions Club Soccer program for the past five years and coaching for the last nine years.
“I just want you to know how much pride I have in this town,” Pals said. “And I also have a passion for helping the youth and making sure they have what I had growing up.”
“My reason for being here ... I would like to draw the city's attention to an ongoing mole problem out at Gilbert Park and it's carrying over in the AGS (Altamont Grade School) playground,” Pals said. “I'm here to start a conversation that quickly leads to a plan to solve the issue right away with a maintenance plan going forward so I hope we don't have to deal with it again.”
He said the outfield in ball field B is destroyed, ball field A has damage in the right and center fields, and in field C the right field and center is getting rough and the disc golf course is getting rough.
“The moles are back with a vengeance this year,” Pals said.
Pals said they have been using Lynn Kull's tractor and gas to roll out the field in order to get their soccer season finished.
“There have been several volunteer hours from Lions Club members,” he said.
Commissioner Dan Milleville said they recently made an agreement with McGinnis Wildlife Control for the next year to deal with the mole infestation that is destroying the playing fields.
“We've been working on this project,” Rippetoe said. “We are waiting for your soccer to finish up (after Oct. 23) before we start trapping.”
Rippetoe said he had reservations about putting metal traps out before the end of the soccer season.
“We plan to be more aggressive after soccer season is over,” he said. “There is no magic switch we can hit to make them all go away.”
“This is the worst I've seen it since I became commissioner,” Milleville said.
In another matter, Commissioner Todd Slingerland said Holzmueller Forestry Consulting marked a total of 433 trees to be harvested at the water reservoir, including 160 white oak trees, 103 black/red oak, 142 hickory, 26 maple, one black walnut and one honeylocust. Travis Voelker has a tree harvesting contract with the city for the reservoir tree project.
In other matters, the council:
• Approved the rezoning of a property located at 207 North Third Street from SR-2 (single-family residential small lot) to B-2 (central business district).
• Approved an advertisement for bids for the raw water pump replacement project to include piping and electrical improvements.
• Approved an ordinance authorizing the execution of an annual Illinois Municipal Risk Management Association (RMA) minimum/maximum liability, workman's comp and general insurance contribution agreement in the amount of $128,654.99. Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen said there was no increase this year.
• Approved the repair of a transformer radiator vane leak in the amount of $34,620 to Sunbelt-Solomon Solutions.
