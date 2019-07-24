Altamont council updated on Division Street project

Nicholas Burris, project engineer and project manager, Milano and Grunloh Engineers, LLC gave the city of Altamont engineers report giving an update on one of the major projects underway.
“Division Street is closed,” Burris said. “They are going to replace the storm sewer first.”
“Once they have the storm sewer in they will tear the road out,” Burris added.
Burris said they had Division Street open last week while waiting on materials for the project.
“From here on out, that section of the road will be closed,” Burris said.
Work on the Division Street project starts at Main Street and extends down West Division Street to just past the railroad tracks in front of ADM. Kieffer Brothers Construction of Mt. Carmel is contractor for the storm sewer replacement and road improvement work.
During public comments, Clearance Pagel questioned the removal of ash trees close to his property in Altamont due to the Emerald Ash Borer and wanted to know approximately when they would be moved.
“We have in the tune of a couple hundred ash trees to remove,” Altamont City Mayor Jason Rippetoe said. “First we are trying to eliminate the ones in worse shape with tops that are dangerous.”
“All ash trees are coming down,” Rippetoe added.
The council considered two special event liquor licenses requested by Altamont Schuetzenfest and Dr. Charles Wright Mansion.
Before the Schuetzenfest approval, Commissioner Todd Slingerland shared his thoughts about the softball event.
“This the second year this tournament has come to Altamont,” Slingerland said. “And I highly recommend we approve it.”
The council unanimously approved a request from the Altamont Schuetzenfest for a special event liquor license request for the Illinois State Wooden Bat Fastpitch Tournament to be held on Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4 in Gilbert Park.
Council members approved a special event liquor license to Wright Mansion Wine Tasting event to be held on Sept. 21 at the Dr. Charles Wright Mansion.
Members of the council approved the fiscal year 2020 appropriation total of $6,981,631.00.
Several Altamont residents came to the council meeting to speak out against an ordinance to allow a Home Occupation business in the 400 block of South Tenth Street. After public comments, Rippetoe told the council the zoning board denied the rezoning application for a change in zoning from Residential to Home Occupation business prior to a council vote unanimously agreeing with the recommendation of the zoning board.
Council members approved a side yard setback variance on property located at 1204 South Main St., where an expansion is being made to a gas station business. A new building will replace the former Stucky's building and the variance would allow the southwest corner of the new building be approximately 30 feet into the fifty foot setback required between a structure and the property line. The current Stucky's building is already in the setback that was built before zoning laws were in existence.
Slingerland referred to three Altamont City Ordinances to make his case why the city should not provide sewer repair service to a residence located at 15 Lincoln Avenue in Altamont.
Slingerland read 38-5-29 of code that refers to elevation stating: “ELEVATION. Whenever possible, the building sewer shall be brought to the building at an elevation below the basement floor. In all buildings in which any building drain is too low to permit gravity flow to the public sewer, sanitary sewage carried by such building drain shall be lifted by a means which is approved in accordance with Section 38-5-22 and discharged to the building sewer.”
According to Slingerland, 38-5-22 states “COMPLIANCE WITH REGULATING AUTHORITIES. All disposal by any person into the sewer system is unlawful except those discharges in compliance with Federal Standards promulgated pursuant to the Federal Act and more stringent State and local standards.”
Slingerland said in 38-5-24 of the code under “COST BORNE BY OWNER. All costs and expenses including labor and material incidental to the installation, connection and maintenance of a lateral sewer line shall be borne by the owner(s). The owner(s) shall indemnify the City from any loss or damage that may directly or indirectly be occasioned by the installation, connection and maintenance of the lateral sewer lines. This section shall apply even where the lateral sewer line runs under a public street, public right-of-way, or public easement.”
Slingerland said. “The recommendation on this is we do not provide repair to the sewer service at 15 Lincoln Drive.”
The council unanimously voted not to approve repair by the city to sewer service on property at 15 Lincoln Drive.
