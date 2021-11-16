ALTAMONT — The Altamont City Council recently approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad. Commissioner Todd Slingerland said the agreement is necessary to repair an existing sewer pipe that runs under the railroad track.
He said the city would pay $5,000 to Union Pacific so they can evaluate the city’s plans for the project. The city must get the railroad’s approval before it can go ahead with the project.
“The railroad is concerned we are going cause a disruption in their ability to move freight up and down their rail system,” Slingerland said. “For $5,000, the railroad would look at the plans, then give us the OK to do it.”
Slingerland said Union Pacific still required a $5,000 fee even though the existing pipe had been under the railroad for more than 90 years.
“I can’t wait to hear that report when it comes back. If we’re paying $5,000 for it, it should be perfect,” Commissioner Michael Walker said.
Meanwhile, the council approved a payment for the amount of $17,328.78 to Larry Heuerman for street maintenance to include the oiling and rock chipping of streets.
During commissioner reports, Walker gave an update on the new SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) system installation at the electric department.
“They downloaded the database into their new program and they are still testing it to make sure they didn’t miss when it was converted,” Walker said. “It’s not quite live yet, but we are getting closer.”
Walker attended an IMEA (Illinois Municipal Electric Agency) update on the state of the union energy transmission use and pricing.
“Some of the points applied to us and some did not,” Walker said.
He said the IEMA is still working on a net metering policy. The city has until March of 2022 to have the policy in place.
Walker shared a handout with the council. He said there was also a discussion about an expected increase in natural gas prices this winter.
“By 2045, the state of Illinois will be completely green,” Walker read from the handout.
Walker said starting in 2038 there will be a progression to totally green by 2045.
Commissioner Dan Milleville said the fountain on the triangle in downtown Altamont was shut down for the season. He also said there are now 19 mole traps set in Gilbert Park and eight moles have been captured so far. Milleville added they would be trapping until January then come back in March.
“Unfortunately, one (mole) can do all kinds of damage,” Walker said.
During public comments, Altamont resident Clarence Pagel asked whether ruts left in his alley due to broadband being laid are going to be fixed.
“They’re not deep ruts, but it’s going to make it hard to mow next year,” Pagel said.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe told Pagel there are landscapers that follow the tracks of the company laying the broadband.
“They have a landscaping crew that comes in and seeds around and fixes everything,” Rippetoe said. “Give them a little time.”
