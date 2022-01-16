ALTAMONT — After a lengthy discussion, Altamont City Council members opted Monday not to accept the lowest bid for the sewer south force main improvement project and instead leaned toward awarding the bid to a local Altamont business.
“Anytime we can keep something local, they pay taxes in town and they employ people in town. We want to shop local. That’s what we want,” Commissioner Tayler Polk said.
Commissioner Michael Walker agreed.
“I support keeping it local,” he said.
Since the council did not accept the lowest bidder for the project, additional action will be required at the Jan. 24 City Council meeting before any offer can be made to R&H for the project.
In other business, the council:
- Authorized Milano and Grunloh Engineers to develop final plans for the news South Point Subdivision.
- Approved the demolition of a house and garage on property owned by the city located at 207 North Seventh Street. An official date has not been set for demolition.
- Approved a pay increase for part-time Altamont Police Department officers. Part-time police wages are now increased from $16 per hour to $18 per hour. The pay hike took effect Jan. 11.
