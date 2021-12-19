Altamont council names three streets, approves levy

ALTAMONT – Members of the Altamont City Council choose the names for three new streets in the new South Point subdivision located south of I70.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe started the conversation by naming the road that would be over the old B & O bed running north and south.
Commissioner Tayler Polk asked how many more roads would be named if the city decides to exercise their option to purchase land for the second phase of the South Point subdivision.
“Two or three more,” Rippetoe said.
Polk offered the suggestion of possibly extending an existing street names that end north of I70 such as sixth street.
Commissioner Todd Slingerland said he would like to see the new street to be named a lane.
“Aker Drive, Fairlane Circle, Sherman Drive and Sixth Street probably all line up,” Polk said.
Commissioner Dan Milleville suggested the name should relate to the old railroad that at one time ran where the road is being proposed.
“I like B & O Point Road, working that in there because of the history,” Milleville said.
“I agree with Dan I would like to see something with the B & O (railroad),” Slingerland said.
Council members voted to named the north/south road B & O Point Road, the first east/west street Wildcat Way and the first offshoot road that leads to a cul de sac Rocket Road.
The street B & O Point Road was named by the Altamont Lutheran Interparish School second grade class taught by Amber Schnarre. The street names Wildcat Way, Rocket Road and Tribe Drive were Named by the Altamont Lutheran Interparish School 6th grade class taught by Grace Steppe.
Rippetoe said now that the streets names have been selected they can now submit the plat to the Effingham County. He said they were saving Tribe Drive for a street in phase two of the South Point subdivision.
During commissioner reports, Todd Slingerland said upon the annual review of the infrastructure fee the city was showing an increase of only 4 customers from last year. He said the fee for now would stay the same and it would only fluctuate if there is a change of plus or minus 10 customers. He said a tree limb feel knocking out the power at the water plant during the storm on Friday night. Slingerland said the power generator came on and the power department responded to fix the problem.
Milleville gave an update on the mole dilemma at Gilbert Park. He said they have now captured a running total of 12 moles.
“The traps are still there and they are being checked,” Milleville said.
In other board action, council members of the Altamont City Council approved a tax levy for $256,500 for 2022. The levy is a $12,300 increase over last year's levy in the amount of $244,200 or an increase of 4.8 percent.
Figures provided by the City of Altamont show increases in General Corporate of $3,200; Police, $500; Library, $1,500 and Audit in the amount of $7,100 for a total levy increase of $12,300. Unemployment and IMRF figures were unchanged.
Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen told the council she was advised by legal council the El Rancherito lease would expire on May 1, 2022. She said if the council wanted to terminate or make any changes to the agreement they would have to do so by Jan. 31, 2022.
Stephen said the City of Altamont offices would be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24 for Christmas.
In other matters, the council:
• Abated the tax levy for bond payments for water and sewer.
• Approved an appointment ordinance naming the Taylor Law Office as the city's representation.
• Approved a payment for the amount of $34,620 to Solomon for electric transformer repair.
• Approved employee health insurance coverage with Younity Health.
