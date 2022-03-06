ALTAMONT — Altamont City Council discussed placement of water and sewer lines for phase one of the new South Point Subdivision south of Interstate 70 recently.
Phase one of the subdivision will include 16 residential housing lots. The number of lots for phase two to the south of phase one have not been determined, according to Altamont City Clerk and Treasurer Sarah Stephen.
Michael Tappendorf, project manager and engineer for Milano and Grunloh Engineers of Effingham, said if the plans are as good as shown they would draw up the final technical drawings and finalize the project cost.
Commissioner Todd Slingerland made a presentation at a previous meeting about extending the lines west to the other side of a small lake in the area for another new subdivision in development. The increase would add an expense of approximately $40,000 to the cost of phase one of the South Point project.
“I’m just trying to look ahead down the road,” Slingerland said.
Commissioner Tayler Polk questioned the extra expense.
“There is definitely merit in looking at future developments, but is it going to save us any money by doing it now?” Polk asked.
“Maybe our revenues will be different once we have 16 new houses on water service or if we decide to proceed with phase two,” Mayor Jason Rippetoe said.
Commissioner Michael Walker agreed with the mayor. He thought they should make it a consideration of phase two if the council decided to proceed to phase two.
“Right now I wouldn’t want to bite off more than I can afford,” Walker said. “Let’s see what this project does, learn from it and go from there.”
In another matter, the council approved a $29,800 payment to BHMG for the SCADA system replacement.
The funds for the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) control system replacement project is covered from tree harvesting income from the water reservoir. The council approved a tree harvesting contract with Travis Voelker in July of last year. The city also has a forester agreement with Holzmueller Forestry Consulting to develop a timber management plan at the water reservoir.
Stephen said during the last city council meeting so far the tree harvesting has generated $43,646.41 in income for the city.
Critical water plant components and operations can be monitored through the SCADA system and it is capable of notifying water plant personnel after hours if the system detects any problems.
In other action, the council:
- Approved the purchase of an electrical utility easement from Chris Tappendorf.
- Approved a roadside fundraiser request from Grobengieser-Fischer American Legion Post 512 for American Legion Poppy Day on April 22. Stephen said if construction is underway at the intersection of U.S. Route 40 and Illinois 128 they would postpone the fundraiser to a later date.
