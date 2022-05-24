ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont City Council this week began discussions on a possible water rate increase.
Commissioner Todd Slingerland told council members he found some shortfalls in spending from January through December when putting the budget together.
Slingerland said the problem lies with the infrastructure fee.
“It shows we are $57,000 in the hole,” Slingerland said of infrastructure fees, earmarked for the cost of engineering the water main replacement project. “We had a lot of repairs because all of the holes being punched by our new internet system coming into town. After talking to Vaughn (Vaughn Voelker, superintendent of the water department), chemical prices are going up and replacement parts are going up.”
“EJ Water is sounding better and better every day isn’t it,” said Altamont resident Terry Plowman.
“No it’s not, Terry,” Slingerland responded.
“It sure the ... is,” Plowman said.
Mayor Jason Rippetoe intervened by telling Plowman, “We’re past public comments.”
Slingerland said with everything else happening in the world today it’s not going to be any cheaper to deliver water.
“It’s not going to be any cheaper keeping the water at EPA levels throughout the system,” said Slingerland. “We still have quite a few repairs that need to be paid on mains we are not going to be replacing for a little while. Two for sure that are out in Town and Country (subdivision) and service leaks.”
He said due to a work emergency he was delayed in getting more specific figures to present to board.
“Next meeting I should have more information,” he said. “We’re going to need some help in the water department this year.”
Commissioner Tayler Polk asked Slingerland how much he thought the rate increase would be.
“I’m assuming you want an increase,” Polk said.
Slingerland said he wanted to leave the standard fee of $16.75 for the first 1,000 gallons as it is.
“That way we do not affect everybody that is actually on a fixed income for those using under 1,000 gallons,” Slingerland proposed. “I’m probably looking at a 3% for over the 1,000 gallons.”
Meanwhile, Rippetoe presented the bids received for infrastructure improvements in South Point Subdivision. Bids for street and drainage improvements were Keiffer Bros Construction, $176,710.50, and Kamadulski Excavating, $205,853.50; water main extension bids include Marxman Excavating, $40,786, Kieffer Bros Construction, $51,665, Kamadulski Excavating, $65,161.10, and A&R Mechanical Services, $78,552.46; bids for sanitary sewer work include Karmadulski Excavating, $282,179.90, Kieffer Bros Construction $323,647.60, and A&R Mechanical Services, $425,751.71.
The council plans to discuss water rates and finalize approval of bids for infrastructure improvements at a future council meeting.
During public comments, Plowman had asked when ditch digging season is for the city.
“Because I’ve been through all four seasons over the past four years now and have not seen any ditch work done at all. None,” Plowman said.
“I know they haven’t dug hardly any ditches because of the tree problems,” Commissioner Tayler Polk said. “He (Cory Harris, superintendent of street and ally) does know about your project. We talked about it numerous times. I have a list of projects that need to get done. Unfortunately, I don’t have the answer you want to hear.”
“The tough part about your corner is we are going to have to start blocks away from you,” Rippetoe said.
Plowman said his main concern was the standing water. He asked council members whether the city owned the property from the sidewalk to the street.
“We don’t own it, but we do have easement rights to it,” said Rippetoe.
In another matter, the council approved an ordinance for a special-use permit requested by The Gathering Church to have a formal worship and bible study at 118 North Second Street and 112 West Adams Avenue.
Kevin Pontious, representing The Gathering Church, said they would have services in the back room of Luke’s Bar and Grill while the children’s ministry would be in a dedicated trailer in a parking lot between Luke’s and the Whistle Stop Saloon.
The Gathering Church is led by Pastor Jim Watts. Pontious said the church is continuing its search for a permanent location.
In other business, the council:
• Approved pay request No. 1 in the amount of $158,078.50 to R & H Plumbing and Heating for the south sanitary force main project.
• Approved the final plat for South Point Subdivision south of Altamont.
• Authorized Milano and Grunloh of Effingham to provide construction engineering services for the South Point Subdivision at an estimated cost of $8,850.
• Approved payment of $14,972.50 for design engineering of infrastructure improvements for the South Point Subdivision.
• Approved a special event liquor license request from the Dr. Charles M. Wright House for a wine tasting event Monday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
• Approved street closings request from Altamont Chamber of Commerce for 2022 Downtown Christmas event. The streets to be closed are North Second Street from North Main Street to West Washington Avenue and West Washington Avenue from North Main Street to North Second Street on Nov. 11 from 3 to 10 p.m. and Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Approved $74,800 for 2022 Street maintenance.
• Approved the transfer of American Rescue Plan Act money in the amount of $18,718.20 for raw water pump replacement.
