Altamont is considering a second Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district south of Interstate-70.
Luke Eastin, grant administrator for South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission (SCIRPDC), told Altamont city council members during a public hearing this week that the district is estimated to generate a budget in the neighborhood of $3.75 million over a 23 year period.
Eastin highlighted the proposed redevelopment plan and project area to be known as TIF 2 South.
“That’s with projected improvements to the property,” Eastin said.
He said he sent out mailings to any homeowners within 750 feet of the proposed TIF district.
“I didn’t have a whole lot coming back to me,” he said about the response.
He said on Sept. 13 there was a joint review board meeting to examine the TIF 2 South plan. Eastin said the taxing bodies invited to the meeting included the City of Altamont, Effingham County Board, Altamont Fire Protection District, Lake Land College District 517, Altamont Library Fund, Multi-Township District, South West Quad, Altamont Community Unit School District 10, Mound Township and Mound township Road and Bridge District.
Eastin said property improvements while property is in the TIF district can increase the property EAV (equalized assessed valuation) when the TIF period has ends.
“None of these improvements would have happened without the TIF,” Eastin said. “The increase in the EAV would have never occurred without the TIF being a financing tool for the project. At the end of the 23 years or sooner all of that money hits the tax rolls again.”
He said with the increase expected in the EAV by creating the TIF district the taxing bodies would benefit more in the long term.
The proposed TIF district would include property bordering south of I-70, including a parcel of land purchased by the city for a new subdivision.
He said TIF districts are approved on the local level.
“The State of Illinois does receive notification of the TIF throughout the process including the receipt of the public notices and the TIF Redevelopment Plan,” Eastin said.
According to information provided on TIF districts by the South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission, one of the myths of a TIF district is that it is a new or additional tax.
“All taxing bodies continue to receive property taxes levied on the base equalized assessed valuation (EAV) of properties in the area. All property tax revenue generated from private development in a TIF is truly new money. Without TIF, development would not occur at the same level and therefore the tax revenue would not otherwise be created.”
A second myth is a TIF only benefits private development.
“The vast majority of TIF funds are utilized to fund public infrastructure projects, such as utility replacement and enhancement, streets and sidewalks, site preparation costs and other public use facilities.”
Eastin told the council since they had their hearing he would be crafting three ordinances in relationship to the new TIF. He said the final step would be to approve the Altamont TIF 2 South plan, another to approve the TIF 2 South area and approving a Tax Increment Financing tool.
“If we approve those I’ll send everything in to the state and county and that is it,” Eastin said.
